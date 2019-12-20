Added: 20.12.2019 8:35 | 15 views | 0 comments



Australia’s deadly bushfire emergency is set to continue on Saturday, as temperature records tumble and people are urged to delay travel

Australia is braced for another day of “catastrophic” fires on Saturday, with people urged to delay travel to holiday destinations, as soaring temperatures and strong winds led to further loss of life and homes on Friday.

The warnings come as Australian temperature records continued to tumble, with the country recording its three hottest days ever on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.



