www.theguardian.com: NSW town of Gloucester told river that supplies drinking water could run dry for first time



Added: 20.12.2019 5:59 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: en.wikipedia.org





MidCoast council tells residents, who are on level-four water restrictions, that water may be trucked in, if necessary

Residents in the New South Wales community of Gloucester have been told there is a risk the river that supplies their drinking water could run dry in the coming weeks – for the first time in recorded history.

Gloucester’s town water supply comes from the Barrington River, which flows from the typically fertile Barrington Tops national park. More in www.theguardian.com »