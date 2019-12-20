Added: 20.12.2019 6:07 | 5 views | 0 comments



Anthony Albanese says volunteer firefighters should also be eligible for one-off payments or special leave entitlements

The government is facing calls to consider further professionalising its firefighting force as the unprecedented bushfire crisis gripping the state stretches volunteers to their limit.

A day after blazes some Rural Fire Service members described as “unfightable” , attention has again turned to the resourcing of the firefighting effort amid concerns about the scale of the emergency.

