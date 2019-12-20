Melbourne shrouded in smoke haze from bushfires, catastrophic fire danger forecast for parts of New South Wales, including Greater Sydney, homes feared lost in Adelaide, South Australia and almost 70 fires rage across Queensland. Follow the latest news and updates

Waterbombing out the back of a a Balmoral property. We met the owners earlier after they fled to the RFS shed. They’d run from a wall of flames and assumed they’d lost the house. They’ve since learned the firies managed to save it.

Our reporter Helen Davidson is on the ground at the firefront:

Aerial support has been going all day, without relief. At least one helicopter, a black hawk, and a skycrane, have been feverishly darting around the ridges and gullies surrounding Balmoral, Buxton, and nearby villages.

The Gospers Mountain fire will tomorrow move towards the Kurrajong Heights area and up towards the Blue Mountains.

NSW RFS Deputy commissioner Rob Rogers says while the winds wont drive the fire towards the Blue Mountains, the steep terrain will.

More than 800 buildings have now been lost to the NSW fires, with more to come amidst catastrophic conditions tomorrow.

“I think that’s a fairly sure thing that we will lose homes somewhere tomorrow. It would be a miracle if we didn’t,” deputy commissioner Rob Rogers says.



The NSW Rural Fire Service has warned people living in catastrophic fire danger areas that they cannot count on the service to arrive in time to save them tomorrow.

Deputy commissioner Rob Rogers told a press briefing this afternoon that people should consider relocating.

An emotional, yet precious & special time with members of the Horsley Park today. Helmets of lost members, Geoff & Andrew, have been placed on the Brigade Memorial & those injured, Tim, Ben & Carlos, on the bonnet of their Cat9 tanker. Thanks again Capt Darren & members.

Fire activity is increasing again in Gospers Mountain.

EMERGENCY WARNING - Gospers Mountain (Lithgow & Hawkesbury LGA)

Fire activity is increasing. If you're in the areas of Oaky Park, Morts Estate, Corney Town, Vale of Clwydd, monitor the changing conditions. Stay alert for embers in the area.

A well-known vineyard is burning under catastrophic conditions in the Adelaide Hills.

Golding Wines, near Charleston, is in the middle of the danger zone for the out-of-control Cudlee Creek fire.

Firies are working hard to save Golding Wines... thousands of vines are currently burning at the property

Flames are within just metres of the cellar door... Winds are really starting to pick up and visibility is extremely poor.

Thank you. What a terrible day

Severe Weather Update: heatwave update and increased fire danger weather. Video current at 1pm AEDT Friday 20 December 2019.

Know your weather. Know your risk.

The out-of-control fire burning in the Adelaide Hills is unlikely to be contained soon, according to the state’s fire service.

Country Fire Service chief Mark Jones said crews were battling thick smoke as the fire continued to head south-east and burn towards the towns of Charleston, Woodside and Inverbrackie.



The most recent emergency-level fire to threaten lives and homes in South Australia was triggered by lightening strikes, the Country Fire Service has confirmed.

“This isn’t just one lightning strike, there have been a number of lightning strikes. There is quite a grouping of fires in that area. Some are appearing to move towards together,” Deputy Chief Officer of the South Australian Country Fire Service, Andrew Stark, has just told ABC television.

Relief Centres for Cudlee Creek and Gawler fires

Gawler fire - Gawler Sports and Recreation Centre

Nixon Terrace Gawler

Cudlee Creek fire - Turramurra Recreation Centre

1000 Lower North East Road Highbury

People have been urged to leave Brookville, in Victoria, with an out-of-control bushfire threatening homes.

A “watch and act” warning was issued on Friday for residents of Brookville, in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, about 390km north-east of Melbourne.

Severe thunderstorms with gusty winds over Yorke Peninsula tracking towards . Monitor the radar at: and check the latest warnings at:

Three NSW regions including Greater Sydney are set to endure catastrophic fire danger on Saturday amid intense heat, strong winds and dry conditions.

The NSW Rural Fire Service has forecast catastrophic fire danger for parts of the state - including Greater Sydney - as another “dangerously hot” day looms.

The RFS on Friday confirmed that Greater Sydney, Illawarra-Shoalhaven and the Southern Ranges would on Saturday endure catastrophic fire risks.

Tomorrow NSW will experience very dangerous fire conditions, with Catastrophic fire danger forecast for Greater Syd, Illawarra/Shoalhaven & Sthn Ranges. Lives & homes will be at risk. A Total Fire Ban is in place for the state. fo:

An emergency fire warning has been issued for Maitland, in the Yorke Peninsula.

It is now too late to leave and the Country Fire Service advises taking shelter in a solid building.

Emergency Warning for ,_MAITLAND . You are now in danger. Take shelter in a solid building. Do not leave or enter this area in a vehicle or on foot. ID=0003591

Trying to find some good news today is pretty difficult. So please accept these adorable rescue puppies for your viewing pleasure.

Evacuee puppies! Poor little darlings are in cages beside the Picton Bowling Club evacuation centre after their breeder had to get out.

And the record for hottest December day in Victoria falls as well.

Hopetoun's temperature of 47.4°C at 2:16pm is, based on preliminary analysis, the hottest December day on record for . This exceeds the previous record of 46.6°C at Robinvale on 31/12/1976. Latest observations at

Geoff Goldrick, a deputy captain with the NSW Rural Fire Service in Northern NSW, reflecting on the extraordinary events of this year.

2019 may go down in history as Year Zero of the climate apocalypse. The tsunami of extreme events has been so relentless that each is quickly forgotten in favour of its successor.

Three temperature records have fallen so far today in South Australia

Based on preliminary analysis, record temperatures so far (all months) observed today at:

Renmark Airport 48.3°C (previous record 48.2°C 07/3/2009)

Murray Bridge Airport 48.1°C (previous record 48.0°C 28/1/2009)

Keith West 48.8°C (previous record 47.2°C 14/1/2014)

“This is a... fast changing situation that we're dealing with & it's not possible to accurately forecast the direction for fire protection, so we're encouraging everyone in the Adelaide hills area to be very vigilant.” - police commissioner Grant Stevens

3.09am GMT

Scary footage coming out of South Australia now, of the fire at Lobethal.

The bushfire situation is now worsening at Lobethal. Flames approaching homes, and explosions over the hills. We’re currently on Mill Road where locals are watching the very tense situation unfold.

Flames approaching homes at Lobethal.

Authorities have issued an emergency warning for a bushfire which is threatening the Israelite Bay campsite on Western Australia’s south coast.

The uncontrolled fire is moving quickly towards the campsite, near Esperance on Western Australia’s south coast, and poses a threat to both homes and lives in the area.

Firefighters are on their way and people in the area should leave now if there is a clear path.

Air Quality has deteriorated rapidly in Victoria, with much of Melbourne now listed as poor or very poor.

update: Air Quality impacts are expected from wind blown dust across the whole state. Greatest impacts are likely to be in the North West specifically between Mildura, Horsham, Swan Hill and surrounds Visit AirWatch for the latest updates

View of the smoke from the NSW bushfires shrouding Melbourne’s CBD:

This is quite incredible; the State Control Centre says the smoke haze that has shrouded is from the NSW bushfires

Very hot conditions extending across the SE states today with temperatures in excess of 40C in some places. Severe to extreme heatwave conditions. Smoke from NSW fires has reached Melbourne as seen in this 12pm satellite imagery.

Properties are thought to have been lost or damaged and others remain under threat from two serious bushfires burning near Adelaide.

Country Fire Service chief Mark Jones said the fires in the Adelaide Hills and at Angle Vale, both subject to emergency warnings, were unlikely to be contained soon.

First the fire, now the rain.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issues for parts of including . Storms are developing in the west and north of the area and will track eastwards over the next few hours. Refer

Firefighters & aircraft continue to work to slow the spread of the Green Wattle Fire. The fire burns west of the Hume Hwy near Bargo, Buxton, Couridjah & Tahmoor. Weather conditions are expected to deteriorate tomorrow with very hot, dry & windy conditions forecast.

Four firefighters have been injured in South Australia at the Cudlee Creek fire, which is at emergency level. It’s currently burning in a south-east direction towards Woodside.

Paramedics are treating 4 fire fighters injured fighting the Cudlee Creek bushfire - one suffering burns and three with smoke inhalation

Tomorrow’s conditions are looking to be worse but O’Connor is barely even thinking about that yet.

He sighs.

We’re in Balmoral where the situation is incredibly serious. There are fires on both sides of the village, which was hit five times yesterday by the Green Wattle Creek blaze.

Several houses are confirmed lost, and as we sit here residents are walking into the fire station having been forced to abandon their property. Several waterbombing aircraft, including the skycranes, are flying overhead trying to control a blaze to the east before a wind change which is is predicted any time.



Victorians are now facing very poor to hazardous air quality in some parts of the state.

Have a look at the time lapse as it captures the smoke rolling in.

Our webcam at Kilmore captured the tide of smoke as it moved over the ranges before reaching . The smoke is trapped under an inversion but is expected to gradually disperse as temperatures increase and ventilation improves. Check for air quality info

The Cudlee Creek fire in the Adelaide Hills is burning in a south-easterly direction towards Woodside.

Emergency Warning for ,_CUDLEE_CREEK . You are now in danger. Take shelter in a solid building. Do not leave or enter this area in a vehicle or on foot. ID=0003577

While NSW areas closer to the water have felt some relief from the smoke, inland is still strongly affected, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Its a smoky day for inland NSW today with smoke from fires on the ranges and coast being recirculated around the state. Air quality will be good today in Sydney ahead of another smoky day on Saturday. Handy tips from NSW Health re bushfire smoke:

And haunting pictures from our reporter, Helen Davidson, on the ground witnessing the clean-up in Buxton.

Crews in Buxton are working to clear burned trees from the roadside, while impact assessment teams go door to door logging the damage and checking for hazards. Meanwhile water moving aircraft continue fighting the fire just over the hill.

protecting us right now in our street in Balmoral

If you haven’t already, check out showing the scale of the fires compared to major cities. Here is the fire area mapped over London.

Grose Valley in the Blue Mountains is at watch and act level.

Watch & Act - Grose Valley (Blue Mountains LGA)

If you're in Mt Victoria, Mt York, Hartley Vale & Darling Causeway, your plan is to leave, or you're not prepared, leaving early is safety. If you're in Hat Hill Rd or Pulpit Rock, watch out for smoke & embers.

An emergency warning has been released for the Northern Expressway Angle Vale fire.

This means homes and lives are under threat at two locations around Adelaide. Already 36 firetrucks and eight aircraft have been sent to fight the Cudlee Creek fire, with a further 20 sent to Angle Vale, which is also burning uncontrolled in grassland.

Emergency Warning for ,_ANGLE_VALE . You are now in danger. Take shelter in a solid building. Do not leave or enter this area in a vehicle or on foot. ID=0003571

The federal and state governments have also announced they will provide $6m to attract tourists back to fire-ravaged Queensland communities.

The federal and state government funding is a stimulus for tourism-reliant areas hit by fires that includes the Scenic Rim, southern downs, Sunshine Coast and Noosa.

Still in Queensland, where firefighters are continuing to keep watch on a dangerous fire burning on multiple fronts at Lowmead near Gladstone, where several homes are feared lost.

The eastern side of the fire is burning in the vicinity of Cross Road, Hills Road, Whytallabah Road and Kirkpatrick Road, according to AAP. Firefighters will continue to work with heavy machinery and water-bombing aircraft to strengthen containment lines.

Almost 70 fires are now burning across Queensland, jumping from 55 reported on Thursday, as the fire threat deepens.

Crews are braced for challenging conditions as a strong upper ridge sweeping across the south-east combines with fresh east-north-easterly winds on Friday, AAP reports.

In about 20 minutes the cool change will begin to sweep through South Australia, starting with Port Lincoln and heading to Adelaide about 4pm.

Not too much longer to wait , the cool change is coming. Due in to about midday, about 4pm and 10pm. Due to the extreme temps it will take a few hours to really cool down following the change.

Leighton Drury, the NSW state secretary of the Fire Brigade Employees’ Union and a serving firefighter, has slammed both the New South Wales and federal governments over what he calls a lack of leadership and resourcing.

Both the premier, Gladys Berejiklian, and the prime minister, Scott Morrison, have consistently said crews in the state have the resources they need to battle the more than 100 fires now burning across the state.

And there are 100 fires burning across the state, with half yet to be contained.

There are 100 fires burning across the state, with half to be contained. Dangerous fire conditions forecast for Saturday - now is time to prepare. Schools are finishing up this week so review & check your travel plans along your route, & at your destination.

The air certainly looks a lot clearer in NSW this morning but over the past 24 hours shows just how badly the state has been affected by the fires.

The worst-hit area over the past 24 hours was Orange, where the PM 2.5 index reached more than 1,000, or 10 times the limit recommended by the National Environment Protection Measure for Ambient Air standard.

David Littleproud has also responded to criticism of Scott Morrison’s “want to be there” comments that were attacked by Anthony Albanese earlier today.

The emergency management minister says the statement was “nit-picked” and “twisted” and was meant to pay tribute to the desire of volunteers to help out.

Smoke is extending over this morning from the and the Gippsland fires, reducing visibility to around 1km in places. The smoke will gradually disperse over the next few hours, although generally hazy conditions are expected right across Victoria today.

Australia’s emergency management minister, David Littleproud, is speaking now.

He says that “retrospectively”, Scott Morrison might not have gone on holiday had he known how bad the bushfire crisis would be.

Australian national flags at Parliament House will be flown at half-mast for the remainder of today as a mark of mourning and respect for the two firefighters who tragically lost their lives defending their communities from the Green Wattle Creek fires yesterday.

In contrast, here is the view of Parliament House last night.

from 9.30pm 1/3

An update on the Cudlee Creek fire: The SA Country Fire Service is appealing to people to shelter from the fire in solid buildings.

Eight water-bombing aircraft and 34 firetrucks have been deployed to the out-of-control bushfire burning in the Adelaide Hills amid catastrophic weather conditions, AAP reports.

Emergency Warning for ,_CUDLEE_CREEK . You are now in danger. Take shelter in a solid building. Do not leave or enter this area in a vehicle or on foot. ID=0003569

In NSW, evacuees from the fire are recovering from their experiences yesterday and preparing for what is to come.

In the state’s southern highlands, Craig Madsen is in charge of one of the many evacuation centres.

At the moment, we’re coping quite well. Yesterday was a little hectic but the Red Cross, Salvation Army and disaster assistance people rolled in, got everything organised quite well. Can’t fault them at all, well-prepared. The people who came in were looked after.

We had in excess of a hundred people I would say. A lot of people were there with their dogs and cats, they come with their animals. We had a lot of people from the hilltop area, that had been isolated.

Most of the evacuees were either allowed back to their homes or temporary accommodation was found for them by 10pm.

NSW is set for “dangerously hot” conditions tomorrow, with maximum temperatures of 47C and treacherous surf.

And the Bureau of Meteorology warns that when a cool change comes through on Saturday afternoon the winds will be close to gale-force.

Extinction Rebellion protesters have taken over Sydney’s CBD, staging a dramatic protest on Pitt Street this morning.

Elves locked on to Santa Scott Morrison’s sleigh at Extinction Rebellion Sydney’s CBD disruption this morning. Our rebel elves showed more climate leadership today than the Aus government has shown in its entire existence.

Extinction Rebellion protest on Pitt St, Sydney CBD this morning.

The extreme heat in Victoria has caused several sporting events to be rescheduled or even cancelled.

Melbourne Victory’s W-League match against Brisbane Roar has been moved from Friday night to Saturday morning.

The representative body for rural firefighters has issued a statement mourning the loss of the two volunteers killed last night.

The NSW Rural Fire Service Association president, Brian McDonough, said: “The RFS family is in mourning. Our hearts are breaking for the families, friends, and fellow crew members of Deputy Captain Geoffrey Keaton and Firefighter Andrew O’Dwyer from Horsley Park Brigade.

The 2 firefighters killed in a vehicle accident last night are Deputy Captain Geoffrey Keaton 32yrs & Firefighter Andrew O’Dwyer 36yrs, both from Horsley Park Brigade. Our thoughts are with their family, friends & fellow brigade members.

An emergency warning has been issued for a bushfire burning out of control in the Adelaide Hills.

The Country Fire Service issued the warning for the fire, which is burning amid catastrophic weather conditions.

Emergency Warning for ,_CUDLEE_CREEK . You are now in danger. Take shelter in a solid building. Do not leave or enter this area in a vehicle or on foot. ID=0003565

The day has barely started but South Australia is already sweltering. It’s not even 10am local time and Adelaide has surpassed the 40C mark.

The highest temperature so far in SA is 43.5°C, at Roseworthy.

I don’t know if you noticed, but it was pretty hot yesterday. But not that hot, according to the Australian today, which has dedicated a large portion of its fire coverage to assuring readers that the Bureau of Meteorology is “”to declare current heat record.

It's a shame this blog doesn't have emojis, because this seems the occasion for a face-palm.

Good morning, this is Amy Corderoy taking over from Naaman Zhou on the blog this morning.

We’ve got from Brigid Delaney this morning, on the how 2019 has come to be defined by fire and ash.

[This is] the year some undeniable bomb dropped and dispersed its truth all around us in the form of dark particles in the air that didn’t just sit around us – but entered our bodies in unholy communion, its fine matter an anti-sustenance that made us sick and afraid.

Heat back in this weekend, with the severe heatwave moving to the south. Heatwaves have 3 main ingredients: hot days, hot nights and repetition. Those warm nights prevent relief, as Birdsville saw last night with a min of 33.6C

fo:

A thin veil of smoke haze this morning over most of the State. Smoke originally from the New South Wales bushfires. The satellite imagery shows multiple plumes across the country.

Yesterday was Adelaide’s hottest night in 11 years, and the hottest night on record for the West Terrace observation site, on the edge of the CBD.

It only cooled to 33.6C degrees – at 10:24pm. At 11pm, it was back up to 37.9C.

Adelaide (West Terrace site) had its hottest night on record last night with 33.6°C at 10:24pm, but not a record at other observation sites, for further details check:

Adelaide's hottest night in 11 yrs, only cooling to 33.6 deg at West Tce, just under the record 33.9

The RFS has just shared the details of the two volunteers tragically killed last night.

They were 32-year-old deputy captain Geoffrey Keaton, and 36-year old Andrew O’Dwyer. Both were from the Horsley Park brigade.

The 2 firefighters killed in a vehicle accident last night are Deputy Captain Geoffrey Keaton 32yrs & Firefighter Andrew O’Dwyer 36yrs, both from Horsley Park Brigade. Our thoughts are with their family, friends & fellow brigade members.

The NSW premier, Gladys Berejiklian, has also just spoken.

“It’s with a heavy heart this morning that we, of course, confirm the deaths of two RFS volunteers overnight,” she said. “It is a tragic blow for their family, for the RFS, extended family and of course for the entire community, and out of respect for those two brave outstanding young men, flags will be at half-mast today throughout the state.

Anthony Albanese has defended Scott Morrison’s holiday, saying it was a personal matter.

“It is a matter for the prime minister,” the opposition leader said. “He made the decision and it is a matter for his judgment when he goes on holiday.

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian and former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull have both expressed their condolences to the families of the two firefighters who died last night.

NSW has tragically lost two heroes. Our thoughts are with their loved ones and the extended RFS family as we come to terms with the devastating news.

The fire fighters are putting their lives on the line to keep us safe. We mourn the death of two of them last night and we send our love and prayers to their families. To all those injured we wish a speedy recovery. And we thank the volunteers for their courage & service

We need to recognise a hotter and drier climate means more fires. Our continued high level of CO2 émissions has changed our climate for the worse. We have to reduce emissions urgently but we also need to put more resources into the fire fight. Business as usual is not an option.

Scott Morrison has just been interviewed on 2GB radio.

He says he made the decision to return home “as soon as possible” after the news of the deaths of RFS volunteers overnight.

As of this morning, one fire in NSW is still at emergency level, the Green Wattle Creek fire, in the Wollondilly shire.

The huge Gospers Mountain fire, in the Blue Mountains, is at watch and act, after it flared to emergency yesterday.



A statewide Total Fire Ban remains in place across NSW. More favourable conditions are expected today, ahead of dangerous fire weather forecast for tomorrow. Ensure you & your family have a bush fire survival plan, & know what you will do if a fire threatens.

Reminder: The community are advised that TOTAL FIRE BANS have been declared for 20 -Dec-19 throughout South Australia. Refer for formation.

Welcome to our continuing coverage of this week’s record-breaking heatwave, and the months-long bushfire crisis.

In unbearably sad news overnight, two Rural Fire Services volunteer firefighters have been confirmed to have died last night, when their truck overturned near Buxton in south-west Sydney. Three other members of the same crew are injured.

The NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) confirms that two NSW RFS volunteer firefighters have died tonight near Buxton, in south western Sydney.

The PM’s statement on his holiday. He’s coming home.