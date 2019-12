www.theguardian.com: 2019 has been a year of climate disaster. Yet still our leaders procrastinate | Geoff Goldrick



We should pause to remember just how extraordinary this year has been, and reflect on what it might mean for our future

2019 may go down in history as Year Zero of the climate apocalypse. The tsunami of extreme events has been so relentless that each is quickly forgotten in favour of its successor.

So before the year ends we should pause, remember just how extraordinary it was, and reflect on what this might mean for our future.





