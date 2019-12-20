Catastrophic bushfire conditions expected for several SA regions, Queensland faces severe fire danger and Melbourne weather forecast for hottest ever December day, as Morrison says he ‘deeply regrets any offence caused’ by holiday. Follow the latest news and updates

1.18am GMT

The federal and state governments have also announced they will provide $6 million to attract tourists back to fire ravaged Queensland communities.

The federal and state government funding is a stimulus for tourism-reliant areas hit by fires that includes the Scenic Rim, Southern Downs, Sunshine Coast and Noosa.

1.17am GMT

Still in Queensland and firefighters are continuing to keep watch on a dangerous fire burning on multiple fronts at Lowmead near Gladstone, where several homes are feared lost.

The eastern side of the fire is burning in the vicinity of Cross Road, Hills Road, Whytallabah Road and Kirkpatrick Road, according to AAP.

1.15am GMT

Almost 70 fires are now burning across Queensland, jumping from 55 reported on Thursday, as the fire threat deepens.

Crews are braced for challenging conditions as a strong upper ridge sweeping across the southeast combines with fresh east northeasterly winds on Friday, AAP reports.

1.10am GMT

In about 20 minutes the cool change will begin to sweep through South Australia, starting with Port Lincoln and heading to Adelaide by around 4pm.

Not too much longer to wait , the cool change is coming. Due in to about midday, about 4pm and 10pm. Due to the extreme temps it will take a few hours to really cool down following the change.

12.58am GMT

Leighton Drury, the NSW state secretary of the Fire Brigade Employees’ Union and a serving firefighter, has slammed both the New South Wales and federal governments over what he calls a lack of leadership and resourcing.

Both the premier, Gladys Berejiklian, and the prime minister, Scott Morrison, have consistently said crews in the state have the resources they need to battle the more than 100 fires now burning across the state.

12.54am GMT

And there are 100 fires burning across the state, with half yet to be contained.

There are 100 fires burning across the state, with half to be contained. Dangerous fire conditions forecast for Saturday - now is time to prepare. Schools are finishing up this week so review & check your travel plans along your route, & at your destination.

12.53am GMT

The air certainly looks a lot clearer in NSW this morning but over the past 24 hours shows just how badly the state has been affected by the fires.

The worst-hit area over the past 24 hours was Orange, where the PM 2.5 index reached more than 1,000, or 10 times the limit recommended by the National Environment Protection Measure for Ambient Air standard.

12.40am GMT

David Littleproud has also responded to criticism of Scott Morrison’s “want to be there” comments that were attacked by Anthony Albanese earlier today.

The emergency management minister says the statement was “nit-picked” and “twisted” and was meant to pay tribute to the desire of volunteers to help out.

12.39am GMT

Smoke is extending over this morning from the and the Gippsland fires, reducing visibility to around 1km in places. The smoke will gradually disperse over the next few hours, although generally hazy conditions are expected right across Victoria today.

12.35am GMT

Australia’s emergency management minister, David Littleproud, is speaking now.

He says that “retrospectively”, Scott Morrison might not have gone on holiday had he known how bad the bushfire crisis would be.

12.34am GMT

Australian national flags at Parliament House will be flown at half-mast for the remainder of today as a mark of mourning and respect for the two firefighters who tragically lost their lives defending their communities from the Green Wattle Creek fires yesterday.

In contrast, here is the view of Parliament House last night.

from 9.30pm 1/3

12.23am GMT

An update on the Cudlee Creek fire: The SA Country Fire Service is appealing to people to shelter from the fire in solid buildings.

Eight water-bombing aircraft and 34 firetrucks have been deployed to the out-of-control bushfire burning in the Adelaide Hills amid catastrophic weather conditions, AAP reports.

Emergency Warning for ,_CUDLEE_CREEK . You are now in danger. Take shelter in a solid building. Do not leave or enter this area in a vehicle or on foot. ID=0003569

12.19am GMT

In NSW, evacuees from the fire are recovering from their experiences yesterday and preparing for what is to come.

In the state’s southern highlands, Craig Madsen is in charge of one of the many evacuation centres.

At the moment, we’re coping quite well. Yesterday was a little hectic but the Red Cross, Salvation Army and disaster assistance people rolled in, got everything organised quite well. Can’t fault them at all, well-prepared. The people who came in were looked after.

We had in excess of a hundred people I would say. A lot of people were there with their dogs and cats, they come with their animals. We had a lot of people from the hilltop area, that had been isolated.

Most of the evacuees were either allowed back to their homes or temporary accommodation was found for them by 10pm.

12.01am GMT

NSW is set for “dangerously hot” conditions tomorrow, with maximum temperatures of 47C and treacherous surf.

And the Bureau of Meteorology warns that when a cool change comes through on Saturday afternoon the winds will be close to gale-force.

11.45pm GMT

Extinction Rebellion protesters have taken over Sydney’s CBD, staging a dramatic protest on Pitt Street this morning.

Elves locked on to Santa Scott Morrison’s sleigh at Extinction Rebellion Sydney’s CBD disruption this morning. Our rebel elves showed more climate leadership today than the Aus government has shown in its entire existence.

Extinction Rebellion protest on Pitt St, Sydney CBD this morning.

11.44pm GMT

The extreme heat in Victoria has caused several sporting events to be rescheduled or even cancelled.

Melbourne Victory’s W-League match against Brisbane Roar has been moved from Friday night to Saturday morning.

11.32pm GMT

The representative body for rural firefighters has issued a statement mourning the loss of the two volunteers killed last night.

The NSW Rural Fire Service Association president, Brian McDonough, said: “The RFS family is in mourning. Our hearts are breaking for the families, friends, and fellow crew members of Deputy Captain Geoffrey Keaton and Firefighter Andrew O’Dwyer from Horsley Park Brigade.

The 2 firefighters killed in a vehicle accident last night are Deputy Captain Geoffrey Keaton 32yrs & Firefighter Andrew O’Dwyer 36yrs, both from Horsley Park Brigade. Our thoughts are with their family, friends & fellow brigade members.

11.20pm GMT

An emergency warning has been issued for a bushfire burning out of control in the Adelaide Hills.

The Country Fire Service issued the warning for the fire, which is burning amid catastrophic weather conditions.

Emergency Warning for ,_CUDLEE_CREEK . You are now in danger. Take shelter in a solid building. Do not leave or enter this area in a vehicle or on foot. ID=0003565

11.18pm GMT

The day has barely started but South Australia is already sweltering. It’s not even 10am local time and Adelaide has surpassed the 40C mark.

The highest temperature so far in SA is 43.5°C, at Roseworthy.

10.58pm GMT

I don’t know if you noticed, but it was pretty hot yesterday. But not that hot, according to the Australian today, which has dedicated a large portion of its fire coverage to assuring readers that the Bureau of Meteorology is “”to declare current heat record.

It’s a shame this blog doesn’t have emojis, because this seems the occasion for a face-palm.

10.42pm GMT

Good morning, this is Amy Corderoy taking over from Naaman Zhou on the blog this morning.

We’ve got from Brigid Delaney this morning, on the how 2019 has come to be defined by fire and ash.

[This is] the year some undeniable bomb dropped and dispersed its truth all around us in the form of dark particles in the air that didn’t just sit around us – but entered our bodies in unholy communion, its fine matter an anti-sustenance that made us sick and afraid.

10.25pm GMT

Heat back in this weekend, with the severe heatwave moving to the south. Heatwaves have 3 main ingredients: hot days, hot nights and repetition. Those warm nights prevent relief, as Birdsville saw last night with a min of 33.6C

fo:

A thin veil of smoke haze this morning over most of the State. Smoke originally from the New South Wales bushfires. The satellite imagery shows multiple plumes across the country.

10.17pm GMT

Yesterday was Adelaide’s hottest night in 11 years, and the hottest night on record for the West Terrace observation site, on the edge of the CBD.

It only cooled to 33.6C degrees – at 10:24pm. At 11pm, it was back up to 37.9C.

Adelaide (West Terrace site) had its hottest night on record last night with 33.6°C at 10:24pm, but not a record at other observation sites, for further details check:

Adelaide's hottest night in 11 yrs, only cooling to 33.6 deg at West Tce, just under the record 33.9

10.10pm GMT

The RFS has just shared the details of the two volunteers tragically killed last night.

They were 32-year-old deputy captain Geoffrey Keaton, and 36-year old Andrew O’Dwyer. Both were from the Horsley Park brigade.

The 2 firefighters killed in a vehicle accident last night are Deputy Captain Geoffrey Keaton 32yrs & Firefighter Andrew O’Dwyer 36yrs, both from Horsley Park Brigade. Our thoughts are with their family, friends & fellow brigade members.

10.08pm GMT

The NSW premier, Gladys Berejiklian, has also just spoken.

“It’s with a heavy heart this morning that we, of course, confirm the deaths of two RFS volunteers overnight,” she said. “It is a tragic blow for their family, for the RFS, extended family and of course for the entire community, and out of respect for those two brave outstanding young men, flags will be at half-mast today throughout the state.

10.02pm GMT

Anthony Albanese has defended Scott Morrison’s holiday, saying it was a personal matter.

“It is a matter for the prime minister,” the opposition leader said. “He made the decision and it is a matter for his judgment when he goes on holiday.

9.57pm GMT

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian and former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull have both expressed their condolences to the families of the two firefighters who died last night.

NSW has tragically lost two heroes. Our thoughts are with their loved ones and the extended RFS family as we come to terms with the devastating news.

The fire fighters are putting their lives on the line to keep us safe. We mourn the death of two of them last night and we send our love and prayers to their families. To all those injured we wish a speedy recovery. And we thank the volunteers for their courage & service

We need to recognise a hotter and drier climate means more fires. Our continued high level of CO2 émissions has changed our climate for the worse. We have to reduce emissions urgently but we also need to put more resources into the fire fight. Business as usual is not an option.

9.50pm GMT

Scott Morrison has just been interviewed on 2GB radio.

He says he made the decision to return home “as soon as possible” after the news of the deaths of RFS volunteers overnight.

9.27pm GMT

As of this morning, one fire in NSW is still at emergency level, the Green Wattle Creek fire, in the Wollondilly shire.

The huge Gospers Mountain fire, in the Blue Mountains, is at watch and act, after it flared to emergency yesterday.



A statewide Total Fire Ban remains in place across NSW. More favourable conditions are expected today, ahead of dangerous fire weather forecast for tomorrow. Ensure you & your family have a bush fire survival plan, & know what you will do if a fire threatens.

Reminder: The community are advised that TOTAL FIRE BANS have been declared for 20 -Dec-19 throughout South Australia. Refer for formation.

9.12pm GMT

Welcome to our continuing coverage of this week’s record-breaking heatwave, and the months-long bushfire crisis.

In unbearably sad news overnight, two Rural Fire Services volunteer firefighters have been confirmed to have died last night, when their truck overturned near Buxton in south-west Sydney. Three other members of the same crew are injured.

The NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) confirms that two NSW RFS volunteer firefighters have died tonight near Buxton, in south western Sydney.

The PM’s statement on his holiday. He’s coming home.