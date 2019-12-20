Catastrophic bushfire conditions expected for several SA regions, Queensland faces severe fire danger and Melbourne weather forecast for hottest ever December day, as Morrison says he ‘deeply regrets any offence caused’ by holiday. Follow the latest news and updates

Yesterday was Adelaide’s hottest night in 11 years, and the hottest night on record for the West Terrace observation site, on the edge of the CBD.

It only cooled to 33.6C degrees – at 10:24pm. At 11pm, it was back up to 37.9C.

The RFS has just shared the details of the two volunteers tragically killed last night.

They were 32-year-old deputy captain Geoffrey Keaton, and 36-year old Andrew O’Dwyer. Both were from the Horsley Park brigade.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has also just spoken.

“It’s with a heavy heart this morning that we, of course, confirm the deaths of two RFS volunteers overnight,” she said. “It is a tragic blow for their family, for the RFS, extended family and of course for the entire community, and out of respect for those two brave outstanding young men, flags will be at half-mast today throughout the state.

Anthony Albanese has defended Scott Morrison’s holiday, saying it was a personal matter.

“It is a matter for the prime minister,” the opposition leader said. “He made the decision and it is a matter for his judgment when he goes on holiday.

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian and former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull have both expressed their condolences to the families of the two firefighters who died last night.

Scott Morrison has just been interviewed on 2GB radio.

He says he made the decision to return home “as soon as possible” after the news of the deaths of RFS volunteers overnight.

As of this morning, one fire in NSW is still at emergency level, the Green Wattle Creek fire, in the Wollondilly shire.

The huge Gospers Mountain fire, in the Blue Mountains, is at watch and act, after it flared to emergency yesterday.



Welcome to our continuing coverage of this week’s record-breaking heatwave, and the months-long bushfire crisis.

In unbearably sad news overnight, two Rural Fire Services volunteer firefighters have been confirmed to have died last night, when their truck overturned near Buxton in south-west Sydney. Three other members of the same crew are injured.

The PM’s statement on his holiday. He’s coming home.