Australian prime minister says he â€˜deeply regretsâ€™ any offence caused by him taking leave during fires, and he will return to Sydney immediatelyScott Morrison has apologised for taking leave while Australia is in the grip of an extended bushfire crisis and .In a statement on Friday morning the prime minister explained he had brought forward his leave with his family due to the need to travel to Japan and India in January.

Where's the Prime Minister? We just confirmed with the Deputy PM's office that he's acting PM until at least Thursday. Have they noticed the country is on fire? We have heard rumours is in Hawaii