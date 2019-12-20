Added: 19.12.2019 19:50 | 24 views | 0 comments



Fatal accident occurred while RFS crews were battling fires outside Sydney as record temperatures create â€˜volatile and erraticâ€™ conditions

Two volunteer firefighters have been killed and three have been taken to hospital with severe burns as the bushfire emergency raging across the east coast of Australia reached a new crisis point on Thursday, destroying up to 40 homes.

The two NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers were killed when a truck believed to have been travelling in convoy near the town of Buxton late on Thursday hit a tree and rolled off the road.



