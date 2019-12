Added: 19.12.2019 19:50 | 24 views | 0 comments



Fatal accident occurred while RFS crews were battling fires outside Sydney as record temperatures create ‘volatile and erratic’ conditions

Two volunteer firefighters have been killed and three have been taken to hospital with severe burns as the bushfire emergency raging across the east coast of Australia reached a new crisis point on Thursday, destroying up to 40 homes.

The two NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers were killed when a truck believed to have been travelling in convoy near the town of Buxton late on Thursday hit a tree and rolled off the road.