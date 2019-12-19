BoM data says Tuesday’s 40.9C was the hottest average maximum across the whole country ever recorded. This blog is now closed

It is still unpleasantly warm here in Melbourne, and across much of southern Australia east of the Nullarbor. Fire activity is predicted to increase tomorrow and on Friday.

Here is a roundup of where things stand:

As of Wednesday afternoon there were about 70 bushfires burning across Queensland.

‘The aftermath’ at Oakdale. These were shot by Brent McColl. A grim look at what an area looks like once it’s ravaged by bushfire

It was hot pretty much everywhere, but these weather stations recorded the highest temperatures, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

NSW

Smithville — 44C at 2.30pm

Borrona Downs — 43.1C at 3.20pm

Tibooburra airport — 42.9C at 3.14pm

Victoria

Walpeup — 44.1 at 3.19pm

Hopetoun airport — 42.9C at 3.03pm

Warracknabeal airport — 42.6C at 2.59pm

Queensland

Birdsville — 47.7C at 1.42pm

Urandangi — 46.4C at 2.02pm

Ballera — 45.3C at 2.19pm

ACT

Canberra — 36.7C at 3.20pm

Western Australia

Mandora Station — 46.9C at 12.24pm

Fitzroy Crossing — 46.8C at 12.24pm

Marble Bar — 46.1C at 12.11pm

South Australia

Wudinna airport — 46.9C at 3.04pm

Tarcoola — 46.6C at 3.03pm

Ceduna — 46.5C at 1.43pm

Northern Territory

Walungurru (Kintore) — 46.4C at 2.16pm

Rabbit Flat — 46.1 at 2.14pm

Jervois — at 45.9 2.13pm

Tasmania

Ouse — 31.2C at 3.40pm

Fingal — 30.9C at 3.18pm

Bushy Park — 30.6C at 3.38pm

Large parts of South Australia will experience catastrophic or extreme fire danger on Friday, the Bureau of Meteorology has said.

A catastrophic rating has been declared for Mount Lofty Ranges, Kangaroo Island and the lower south-east, while extreme fire danger is forecast for the lower Eyre Peninsula, the mid-north, and Yorke Peninsula. The rest of the state will experience severe fire danger conditions.

Very hot conditions continuing across . The peak in temperatures, combining with fresh northerly winds on Friday resulting in extreme to catastrophic fire danger. A cool change will extend across the west and south during Friday afternoon and evening.

Thousands across Victoria are without power as the state swelters, with just one day of respite from the hot weather before the mercury soars again.

Melbourne reached a scorching 39.7C just before 3pm today, while the state’s northwest is expecting to crack the mid-40s, AAP has reported.

There are currently 100 bush and grass fires burning in New South Wales, 54 of which are uncontained.

And remember: the heatwave will not move east of Wagga Wagga until tomorrow.

Can’t believe this is happening again in .

Photos taken by my parents.

The SA Country Fire Service has just declared a statewide total fire ban for tomorrow.

New South Wales is already under a total fire ban – it started at midnight last night and will not lift until midnight Saturday.

I have a much needed bit of good news about one of the victims of the NSW bushfires.

Nina Jongen’s family home was one of . The mud brick property was built by her parents 32 years ago when she was just a year old. Like many of the more than 700 families who have lost their homes in the NSW fires so far this year, she was facing spending Christmas in temporary accomodation.

Do you remember Nina Jongen, whose family home burned down in the Nymboida fires? She just won a tiny house.

[This house] means we can be back on property, we can be present for the cleanup. I am so excited to have comfort, and somewhere to rest and relax and to be. A little home.”

An extreme heatwave emergency warning has been issued for the Murraylands district of South Australia, which is forecast to have temperatures in the mid-40s all week with no real respite overnight.

According to the :

When we experience unusually high night and daytime temperatures over several days, there is no chance for your body to recover. This is dangerous for anyone who does not take precautions to keep cool – even those who are healthy. People who work or exercise outdoors are particularly at risk.”

That huge Gospers Mountain fire north and west of Sydney is now an emergency level incident again.

The fire is out of control, and has so far burned through more than 415,000 hectares, including through several national parks, state forests and residential areas.

EMERGENCY WARNING - Gospers Mtn (Lithgow & Hawkesbury LGA)

Fire increasing Dargan & Clarence area. Fire in Valley View Rd, crossed Chifley Rd. If you're in Dargan & Clarence area, it's too late to leave. Seek shelter. Protect yourself from heat of fire.

This relates to a watch and act fire at Peregian Springs, north of Brisbane on the Queensland coast.

The QFES says conditions are getting worse.

Residents please be advised the fire is spreading, evacuations are now occurring outside the declared zone towards Doonan. Please monitor the conditions and listen to the advice of crews on the ground.

Smithville in north-western NSW recorded a temperature of 44C this afternoon, the highest in the state.

Wilcannia recorded a temperature of 42.5C, Borrona Downs 43.1C, Tibooburra 42.9C.

It’s wise to take more notice of the BoM’s recordings, but that’s still pretty hot down in Port Augusta.

Temperature gauge on Commercial Road, Port Augusta has just hit 50!!!

Offical readings are still sitting at 45 degrees.

A Gosford High student and climate activist Varsha Yajman, after achieving an ATAR of 99.15 despite ignoring politicians’ nagging to stop striking from school, addressed the NAB board this afternoon.

ABC reporter Julia Holman reports Yajman told the bank it needs to get out of coal, but the motion was voted down by 95% of shareholders.

Meanwhile, another shareholder has just gotten up to strongly oppose the motion, saying “we shouldn’t give into these silly greenies” and saying the First Fleet also experienced a massive heatwave and destructive bushfires

Scott Morrison : WHERE THE BLOODY HELL ARE YOU???

A bit more feedback on Scott Morrison’s holiday.

People in the line of the Carneys Creek fire in Queensland , with the fire expected to hit Chalk Road within the next half an hour.

“Currently as at 2.40pm [AEST] Wednesday 18 December a large and fast-moving fire is travelling in a westerly direction from Carneys Creek Road towards Chalk Road. It is expected to impact Chalk Road within the next 30 minutes. The fire could have a significant impact on the community.

It’s the afternoon, which this week has become synonymous with upgraded fires.

Fire activity is increasing at the Gospers Mountain blaze, in the Wallerawang area to the south, and the RFS has moved its status to Watch and Act.

Watch & Act - Gospers Mountain (Lithgow & Hawkesbury LGA)

Fire activity increasing in the Wallerawang area, on the sth side of the fire. Continue to monitor conditions. Be ready to take action in case conditions change. Know what you'll do if fire threatens.

In New South Wales an extreme fire warning is in place for greater Sydney, the Illawarra Shoalhaven region, and the southern ranges tomorrow.

The rest of the coastal regions, as well as the entire north of the state and much of the middle, are rated severe or very high.

Dangerous fire conditions Thu 19 Dec will see statewide Total Fire Ban & Extreme fire danger rating for Greater Sydney region, Illawarra/Shoalhaven, Sthn Ranges. With start of school hols, check your travel plans & fire conditions along your route & destination.

Hello, this is Helen Davidson taking over the blog for the afternoon.

A former federal minister, Christopher Pyne, who is copping some flak over his decision to take a family holiday under an apparent shroud of secrecy.

Short of becoming one of the superheroes in the Marvel series of movies with the special skill of putting out fires with the freezing nature of his breath, what more do people expect him to do? He isn’t a member of the Rural Fire Service, so he can’t volunteer to help on the front line ... With great respect to him, he would just be in the way.”

A Total Fire Ban has been declared Thu 19 Dec for the Northern Country & North East & Fri 20 Dec will be Statewide. No fire can be lit in the open air or be allowed to remain alight in the open air between 00:01 on Thu, 19 Dec 2019 & 23:59 Friday, 20 December 2019.

Crews are conducting backburning ops at Danes Way, Mt Irvine. This is part of the firefighting effort to build containment lines for Gospers Mtn fire, ahead of deteriorating conditions over coming days.

At 6:30pm tonight a community meeting will be held for people in the Faulconbridge area, to discuss the Gospers Mountain fire.

The NSW premier has warned firefighters will confront an “enormous challenge” in coming days as temperatures soar and volatile winds whip up dangerous bushfires across the state.

Gladys Berejiklian says the state faces significant bushfire risk on Thursday and Saturday with the potential for “exceedingly concerning” winds to blow embers well ahead of fire fronts.

This is not the highest temperature reached anywhere on the continent, but the hottest “average maximum across the country” ever recorded.

Preliminary results suggest that the 17th December was Australia's hottest day on record at 40.9 ºC, with the average maximum across the country as a whole, exceeding the previous record of 40.3 ºC on the 7th January 2013.

Queensland. Beautiful one day. Forty. Seven. Degrees. The. Next.

As a kid sitting in an unairconditioned primary school in Brisbane, we used to stare at a thermometer on a shaded wall outside as the mercury inched towards the mythical 38C mark when we all believed we would be sent home under some arcane law (nobody ever checked that this was actually the case, but we believed it because a big kid from year seven had told us). The thermometer never quite got there, and we never went home, but I still remember the anticipation, and just how brutally hot it felt, even short of the threshold. It’s going to be low-to-mid 40s from Friday (I note school has already broken up, but mid-40s in Queensland humidity ...)

Queensland is bracing for a sweltering run-up to Christmas, with most of the state’s interior expected to reach at least 40C by the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology says temperatures throughout the interior west of Ipswich, near Brisbane, right up to Doomadgee on the northern Territory border, will sit in the low- to mid-40s for at least a few days from Friday.

Briefing this morning at RFS Headquarters advising people to stay alert and heed the advice of authorities with dangerous weather conditions forecast for tomorrow and Saturday. With so many people travelling at this time of year, planning and preparation are vital.

Today we announced an extension of financial assistance to six additional communities affected by the bushfires. This takes the overall recovery package to more than $60 million. This is on top of the $25 million we have provided for the cleanup effort.

NSW update:

At 12:30pm there are 100 bush & grass fires continuing to burn across NSW with 54 not yet contained.

Crews are busy planning for the dangerous conditions forecast over the coming days.

You should discuss with your family & friends what you will do if fire threatens.

Dangerous conditions have resulted in a significant loss of property. Danger is still present for many communities, with conditions set to deteriorate Thu & Sat. So far this season over 760 homes have been destroyed, & more than 12,900 buildings have been saved.

Two buildings have reportedly been damaged in the fires at Mount Maria and Lowmead.

Firefighters worked overnight to try to contain the fires.

A petition demanding more resources for firefighters facing longer, hotter bushfire seasons has been delivered to politicians outside NSW parliament, despite authorities insisting they are happy with funding levels.

A small crowd of demonstrators carrying placards gathered in Sydney on Wednesday to hand over the petition which has more than 59,000 signatures.



Sydney Water has estimated water usage is going to go up by 6.6% over summer, and has advised people to keep mindful of saving water during the drought period.

On the hottest day of summer last summer, 1.919bn litres of water was used, the equivalent of 768 Olympic-sized swimming pools, according to Sydney Water.

If you're wondering how terrified the entire country is about this unprecedented catastrophe, "Fires near me" was the overall biggest trending search in Australia for all of 2019.

"NSW fires" was 3rd in News-specific results

While the drought rages on, one Queensland mayor needs water for a water skiing complex. Via AAP:

An outback mayor said he was confident hundreds of millions litres of water would be secured to fill an enormous water skiing complex at a drought-stricken town in the new year.

Ausgrid is also reminding people to be wary of fallen power lines in bushfire-affected areas. One resident in Spencer, on the Hawkesbury River, almost walked on to a concealed fallen powerline.

Two Ausgrid workers have saved the life of a man during the bushfire emergency in the township of Spencer on the Hawkesbury River.

Resident, Jubal Donovan, was about to walk onto a concealed, fallen powerline.

The incident caught on the dashcam of an Ausgrid vehicle last week.

Keep hydrated on hot days. Use this handy map of drinking fountains throughout the CBD from to find out where to refill your water bottle

This is how close the south-western flank of the Gospers Mountain fire is to the Springvale coal mine, near Lithgow.

Albanese also pointed out that Christmas pageants and concerts are being cancelled with the smoke and fire situation.

“This is a crisis and the government is very complacent.”



The opposition leader, Anthony Albanese, says he isn’t going to criticise the prime minister for going on an overseas holiday (to a destination unknown) while the bushfires are raging across Australia.

“I have many criticisms of Scott Morrison, one isn’t when he chooses to go on leave with his family. People are entitled to have leave and that’s a matter for him when he takes it.

An important reminder for when it gets very hot in Victoria today.

It's going to be incredibly hot today in Melbourne. Remember that anyone can access the and make use of their air-conditioning. Please remind any homeless people you see today of this fact as they may not know

Industry groups are calling on the Victorian government to reduce greenhouse gas emissions but also to ensure a fair transition for workers in those industries.

The groups include the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Victorian head of the Australian Industry Group, Investor Group on Climate Change, the Victorian Trades Hall Council, the Victorian Council of Social Service, and Environment Victoria.

Melbourne has so far been spared the smoky conditions suffered in New South Wales and the ACT, but although today is still forecast to have good air quality in Victoria there is a chance smoke from fires in East Gippsland could be blown to the outer south-eastern suburbs today.

season: Be alert to the risks of smoke and poor air quality. in Eastern Vic continues to be impacted. Stay up to date via AirWatch: Read our tips for minimising the impact on your health:

SMOKE ALERT

Heads up Mareeba! QPWS is conducting a planned burn in Dinden National Park today (18/12). Smoke may affect Davies Creek, Koah and Mareeba. Residents asked to close windows and doors and keep respiratory medications close by. Motorists take care on the road.

A man and a woman were burned fighting fires in regional Queensland on Tuesday afternoon, AAP reports:

A man in his 50s received burns to his face, neck and arms while battling a blaze at Lowmead, in the Wide Bay region, north of Brisbane, on Tuesday afternoon.

The NSW premier, Gladys Berejiklian, has urged residents to consider their travel plans over the Christmas period, particularly for those visiting fire-affected towns that have only one road in and out.

“We’ve received a briefing also from the Bureau of Meteorology who indicate that not only are we going to experience very high temperatures on Thursday and on Saturday, but ... exceedingly very concerning wind conditions ... wind fronts that are going to escalate the fuel, or escalate the fires burning.

The weather bureau says the temperature is set to hit 39C in Melbourne on Wednesday and Swan Hill, in the state’s north-west, is expected to reach 43C, AAP reports:

A severe fire danger warning has been issued for the Wimmera which is under a total fire ban.

Three people have been burned while fighting bushfires in Queensland, AAP reports.

Two men and a woman were injured at Lowmead, in the Wide Bay region, and were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Here’s how hot it was in Adelaide. The coolest it got overnight was 28.6C.

And as of 9am, it’s already 35.6C.

Have trouble sleeping last night? Adelaide's temperature only dropped to 28.6°C! That's our hottest night since 2 March 2019 when it was 29.3°C. Very hot day ahead too - still expecting a maximum of 42°C. Keep track of the latest temperature at

There is a total fire ban across the whole of NSW today, for four days.

There are fire bans across eight South Australian districts, in the south and south-east; along the Queensland coast; and one in Victoria (Wimmera).

A statewide Total Fire Ban is now in effect through until midnight Saturday 21st December 2019, due to hot and dry conditions across NSW. If you see an unattended fire please call Triple Zero immediately (000).

Reminder: Total Fire Bans have been declared for Wed 18 Dec 2019 in the following Fire Ban Districts: Eastern Eyre Peninsula, Lower Eyre Peninsula, Mid North, Mt Lofty Ranges, Yorke Peninsula, Kangaroo Island, Murraylands, Lower South East

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian is giving a press conference now on the heatwave conditions.

“There is still an element of unpredictability, which is what concerns us,” she says. “Given the heatwave conditions on Thursday but worse on Saturday, we need everyone to be alert and mindful of the conditions.”

The Northern Territory and central Australia will bear the brunt of the heat today. The bureau’s forecast is a series of 45C and over, for nearly the whole region.

Titjikala and Wulungurru (Kintore) could reach 46C.



️ A very hot day forecast for central Australia today. Titjikala and Wulungurru (Kintore) expected to hit 46C, 45C at Yulara and 43C at . The hottest December temperature on record in NT is 47.2C at Jervois in 1990. See today's forecasts at



And fair play to their radio colleagues, who were also evacuated, and had to be a bit sneakier about it.

If you were listening to the end of Drive I’m and marvelling at the fact we were playing Bohemian Rhapsody. It’s not just that we love that song, it also happens to be really long and we had to evacuate the studios due to the smoke alarm going off.

Yesterday, the bushfire smoke was so thick in Canberra it set off the fire alarm in the ABC’s Dickson studio – a few minutes before the 7pm news.

Undeterred, anchor Dan Bourchier and studio crew set up outside the building and broadcast from there.

True pros! ⁦⁩ and the ⁦⁩ Canberra team evacuated from their studio by bushfire smoke setting off alarms minutes before the 7pm broadcast. Instant outside broadcast. Well played team.