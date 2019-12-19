Added: 19.12.2019 8:06 | 11 views | 0 comments



Record temperatures and ‘volatile and erratic’ conditions as more than 100 fires burn across New South Wales

Three firefighters were hospitalised with severe burns and 20 structures estimated lost in a blaze south of Sydney as the bushfire emergency raging across the east coast of Australia reached a new crisis point on Thursday.

Record temperatures and gusty, damaging winds combined with the prolonged drought crippling this part of the world to create what the commissioner of the Rural Fire Service, Shane Fitzsimmons, described as “volatile and erratic” conditions as more than 100 fires continued to burn across .



