All of New South Wales, South Australia, large parts of Queensland, and northern Victoria have been placed under a total fire ban on Thursday with extreme weather forecast. Follow the latest bushfires news and updates

An emergency warning has been released for Gospers Mountain. It is now too late to leave.

EMERGENCY WARNING - Gospers Mountain (Lithgow and Hawkesbury LGA)

Fire activity is increasing in the Itchenstoke area. If you are in the area of Itchenstoke, it is too late to leave. Seek shelter as the fire approaches. Protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

Local incident commander for the Rural Fire Service David Stimpson has urged motorists to stay off the roads in the Green Wattle Fire zone.

“Stay off. I don’t think I can be any more stern than that. The situation is that some people may have to move, and I would say only move if it’s absolutely necessary, otherwise stay where you are,” he told the ABC.

ABC crews at Balmoral, near Picton in the NSW southern highlands, that they can see at least three homes on fire from their helicopter.

Yes. Michael McCormack, deputy prime minister of Australia, would like inner-city Greenies to know that while climate change may be a factor in the worsening bushfire risk, so too is exploding horse manure.

Climate change of course is a factor.

So are lightning strikes from dry thunderstorms. So are, in a case in South Australia, horse manure, self-combusting – and we have had, all too tragically, a number of arson attacks too

We had Adam Bandt and Richard Di Natale from the Greens accusing the prime minister of being somehow responsible for the deaths.

I was accusing them of being raving inner-city lunatics.

Today is apparently a good day to talk about increasing Australia’s coal exports. That will be one of Scott Morrison’s aims when he visits India next month, acting PM Michael McCormack told reporters today, which could include talks to advance the Indian-owned Adani coalmine.

We will wait and see, but Adani has been ticked off by the Queensland government. So Adani is going ahead. The fact is, this is going to lead to more coal exports. We need more coal exports.

The prime minister is going to have a number of talks with his Indian counterpart, Modi. Talks with business leaders of course. We need to continue and enhance our trade and negotiations with India.

Deputy prime minister Michael McCormack, who is acting PM while Scott Morrison is overseas, has confirmed that Morrison will be back at work on Monday. As in, he is returning to work the day before Christmas eve.

You are wasting your time.

Go and do something productive. Go and donate your time to meals on wheels and something like that. The fact is, the PM is not there. He is having a well deserved holiday.

The prime minister is very across this issue. He is getting daily briefings, if not hourly briefings, and he is very across it.

We are in constant contact. I am the acting prime minister, I am here at the state control centre, I am here with RFS Commissioner Fitzsimmons.

Yes I do.

He has been out with the fires, I have been with him in many electorates. Talking to the people on the ground, we have provided the assistance that has been asked by the state firefighting authorities.

He has led from the front, as you expect a PM to do so, and he will continue to do so in the future.

The southern highlands train line is not operating between Moss Vale and Campbelltown because of bushfire. The fire crossed the railway line near Balmoral.

A replacement bus service is being organised but if you can put off or avoid travel, it’s recommended you do so.

Buses are being organised to operate a replacement service - there is currently no forecast for them to arrive on site.

Please delay your trip & allow extra travel time.

Check transport apps & listen to announcements.

Updates to follow.

The scariest bit is when it turns purple, and you realise they had to put a colour code hotter than fire-engine red ...

Severe to Extreme Heatwave conditions across inland NSW today as hot air from central Australia is drawn into NSW by northerly to westerly winds.

Max temps will reach the mid-to-high 40s across most of NSW today with Penrith expecting to hit 45 °C

NSW Health has provided this advice on how you can keep yourself safe in the heat.

BEAT THE HEAT: Heat puts a serious strain on your body. Simple precautions can reduce your risk of heat-related illness. Watch Dr Richard Broome share tips on how you can beat the heat.

This just in from Mark Greenhill, the Blue Mountains mayor, who has written about his fury at watching the devastation unfolding around him:

Yesterday in the northern part of the Blue Mountains, I walked through a scenery of devastation and loss.

This community is bearing witness to the climate crisis, besieged by bushfire all around and struggling to cope with extreme air pollution.

Visibility in NSW continues to worsen. Here is some satellite vision of the smoke on the east coast of NSW.

More on the Green Wattle Creek fire: the Illawarra Mercury reports multiple houses alight.

Green Wattle Creek Fire: Crews on the ground between Balmoral and Buxton are reporting that they believe there are "multiple houses alight" in the area along Wilson Road.

The Green Wattle Creek fire is worsening. It is now too late to leave in Buxton, Couridjah, Thirlmere and Tahmoor.

The fire has crossed the railway line near Balmoral.

EMERGENCY WARNING - Green Wattle Creek (Wollondilly LGA)

The fire has crossed the railway line near Balmoral.

A lot of sad and scary fire news around today, so please take a brief emotional break and enjoy this picture of a koala in a bucket.

A Riverland caravan park taking care of its resident koala amid a brutal heatwave. 39 degrees there at the moment and it’s only midday.

The NSW premier, Gladys Berejiklian, has just gone on radio station 2GB to discuss her declaration that NSW is now in a state of emergency. She said that while today was extremely concerning, authorities were most worried about conditions on Saturday.

“The temperatures will be higher, and the wind turbulence more severe,” she said.

The NSW government has responded to the fire emergency by announcing an increase in demerit points for drivers who throw lit cigarettes out vehicle windows.

In a media release, the minister for police and emergency services, David Elliott, said if a driver commits the offence during a total fire ban the penalty will double to from five to 10 demerit points, and a fine of up to $11,000.

The Green Wattle Creek fire is moving quickly towards the southern highlands village of Balmoral. The RFS advises it is now too late to leave Balmoral and people should seek shelter.

EMERGENCY WARNING - Green Wattle Creek (Wollondilly LGA)

The fire is moving east towards Balmoral. If you are in the area of Balmoral, it is too late to leave. Seek shelter as the fire approaches. Protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

Fires in the Shoalhaven LGA are getting worse. It is now too late to leave in Jerrawangola and Wandandian.

Scroll down our coverage to see the view from Vincentia beach.

EMERGENCY WARNING - Tianjara fire (Shoalhaven LGA)

Fire is increasing. If you're in Jerrawangola & Wandandian, it's too late to leave. Seek shelter. If you're in Sussex Inlet, Swan Haven, Cudmirrah & Berrara, remain in place. Princes Hwy may be affected.

The smoke is really starting to overtake Sydney. Here is a tweet from the Bureau of Meteorology only two hours ago showing the smoke on the radar, compared with the radar now:

Smoke is already visible on radars, outlined in red. The particles in the smoke plumes look similar on radar imagery to rainfall. Check the radars and satellite pics to see where the smoke is most extensive.

For many people from NSW and Australia, Jervis Bay and its surrounds are synonymous with Australian summer holidays. Today the view from the beach in Vincentia is terrifying.

A fire has broken out just west of my hometown, Huskisson. Here’s the view from the beach in Vincentia. So scary.

Hi, it’s Amy Corderoy taking over from Michael McGowan ...

NSW paramedics are bracing for more heat and fire-related emergencies, warning vulnerable people to be vigilant and protect themselves today.

M5 invisibility State of Emergency NSW

In a cafe in Penrith, ducking in for a coffee, is Steve, an RFS volunteer in bright yellow vest. Steve works in a nearby fire control centre. He says one of his jobs today is to keep all the firefighters safe from the heat.

“Baically the main thing is we ensure all volunteers stay hydrated,” he says. “We tell them they need to drink at least one litre an hour. And regularly rotate crews through the different positions. We have someone doing the really hot stuff and others that aren’t.”

I ask him if it’ll be a busy day for him.

“Oh yeah. We’ve got extreme fire danger forecast, and numerous fires currently burning, with huge perimeters, so the chances that they become uncontrolled is pretty high.”

We have just updated our interactive map showing the size of the area burned in NSW and Queensland since the start of the fire season.

The total area is now 3.1m hectares. If this was a country, it would be the 136th largest – larger than Belgium, and just smaller than Moldova.



The view out in the Oaks near Campbelltown in south-west Sydney this morning.

Very thick smoke at The Oaks, south-west Sydney

The Australian Council of Trade Unions has announced it is will push for an urgent upgrade of health workplace health safety conditions to address the risk of working in heat and smoke.

The ACTU secretary, Sally McManus, and assistant secretary Liam O’Brien are announcing the proposal today to regulate exposure to heat and smoke.

At a McDonald’s off the Great Western Highway, Jake and Samson are taking a break. Luckily, they work indoors in Penrith, in a nearby warehouse.

“If it gets too hot, it’s normally bearable,” Jake says. “We’ve got fans, they give us cold packs and cold water. It’s something we can deal with.”



A fire in the Shoalhaven area is now at watch and act.

Watch and Act - Tianjara fire (Shoalhaven LGA)

Fire increasing on southern side of Braidwood Rd, Tianjara. Fire may impact Wandandian, Princes Hwy & access to Sussex Inlet today. If you're in Tianjara, Wandandian & Sussex Inlet areas, monitor the conditions.

Crowds are growing at a protest outside the prime minister’s residence, Kirribilli House. Australian Associated Press reports that riot squad officers are on the scene but there is no sense of the protest getting out of hand.

A group of students representing the Schools Strike 4 Climate movement stood with other protesters, some of whom were wearing Hawaiian shirts, carrying placards declaring “The time to talk is now” and “C’mon SloMo”.

It’s hard to get a picture because the crowd extends down the hill, but there’s a few hundred people at Kirribilli House now, overflowing the area the cops marked out. More people are still turning up.

Ambulance Victoria responded to eight reports of children locked in vehicles yesterday, including a preschool-aged girl who was left with a primary school-aged child in a hot car at Narre Warren South about 4.30pm.

The girl wasn’t taken to hospital.



It’s 9.30am right now in Penrith, western Sydney, and thankfully, still cool. The suburb is forecast to hit 45C today and 46C on Saturday.

It’s the next two or three hours that will hurt, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. Right now, it’s a breezy 26.2C. By 11am that will rise to 39C. 13C over two hours.



The NSW ambulance commissioner, Dominic Morgan, says paramedics have seen a 10% increase in call-outs for patients suffering respiratory ailments in the last week amid what he called “remarkable” conditions.

He said people with respiratory conditions “need to be very vigilant”.

From a protest outside the prime minister’s Sydney residence at Kirribilli this morning. They’re unhappy at Scott Morrison’s absence during bushfire crisis.

Plenty of protesters at Scott Morrison’s house now. It’s really smoky and about 30 degrees, but there’s lots of kids and grandparents around.

What does a state of emergency actually mean?

It allows powers to be transferred from the NSW government to the Rural Fire Service commissioner.

That press conference with the the NSW premier, Gladys Berejiklian, and the RFS commissioner, Shane Fitzsimmons, has now ended.

Just to reiterate, the premier announced a state of emergency for NSW for the next seven days amid “unpredictable” weather conditions that are causing extreme fire danger across much of the state today and later in the week.

Shane Fitzsimmons continues, saying he’s picking up a sense of “despair” in firefighters.

Look, I think the big thing that I’m picking up from crews, year in, year out, is their sense of despair and challenge because you’ve got such a dry landscape, the structure of the landscape is resulting in fires starting so easily and spreading so very quickly, and proving to be extremely difficult to suppress and contain.

And we just cannot overstate the criticality of the drought and its effect on the vegetation and how volatile the fire behaviour becomes. And we’re seeing fire behaviour much greater, with spotting activity and flame heights and that sort of thing, than would otherwise be the case for the sorts of conditions we’re experiencing.

They’re invested in their local community. So when they see, when they see impact, when they see loss, when they see damage and destruction and devastation in their local community, it’s not just a job, it’s not just another day in firefighting. That’s their neighbour. That’s their town. That’s their own home being impacted by the fires.

They take it very personally and the amount of conversations I’ve had with firefighters and incident controls and incident management teams that feel they’ve failed because they’ve lost a home or a property in their town.

Shane Fitzsimmons has been asked whether he’s confident that RFS volunteers are appropriately equipped and resourced. He says he’s “extremely confident”:

But the reality is we’ve got a scale and a magnitude of fire operations unfolding this season and that has necessitated assistance and support well beyond just local capabilities.

So, yes, I’m absolutely confident, but the scale and the magnitude of this season, and the fire operations, is such that we’ve had to bring in, necessarily, a whole heap of interstate and international assistance.

There’s a lot of very tired and fatigued people right across New South Wales, physically, emotionally, psychologically, that are truly invested in trying to save and protect their local community and communities across New South Wales.

The RFS commissioner, Shane Fitzsimmons, said conditions would remain “very serious and dangerous” over the coming days, and the forecast was that Saturday “will be even worse”.

“While we still have fires burning effectively from the Queensland border right down to the south coast of New South Wales, the worst of the fire weather conditions, the extreme fire danger ratings we are expecting today, are centred around the greater Sydney, the Illawarra/Shoalhaven area under southern ranges,” he said.

Gladys Berejiklian made the announcement at a press conference just a moment ago. She acknowledged it could mean problems for people travelling over the Christmas period.

“We want everybody to be together with their families and enjoy the time and be safe, but please be aware that the state of emergency might mean extra diversions, extra road closures,” she said. “It might mean if you are using the roads that you are delayed, or in fact your plans have to change.”

She said the “biggest concern” was the unpredictability of the weather patterns “with extreme wind conditions [and] extremely hot temperatures”:

We don’t take these declarations lightly. We only take them when the conditions are so severe that we want everybody to be alert. We want to ensure Commissioner Fitzsimmons has all the authority legally and all the powers that he has to ensure that he can take any decision to protect life and property, and I just want to thank everybody for their understanding of their patience.

I appreciate that for many families this could be a disruptive period, but we ask everybody to ... be sensible, to be cautious and also to expect, when they are on the roads, they should expect delays.

They should expect perhaps to reach their destination later than expected, but also perhaps have to change their plans depending on what happens over the next few days.

The New South Wales premier, Gladys Berejiklian, has announced a state of emergency for the next seven days.

She said she had made the decision after the advice from the Rural Fire Service commissioner, Shane Fitzsimmons, and that she was concerned about the “unpredictability” of the weather.

Smoke on the radars.

Smoke is already visible on radars, outlined in red. The particles in the smoke plumes look similar on radar imagery to rainfall. Check the radars and satellite pics to see where the smoke is most extensive.

High temperatures are forecast across most of the south-east of Australia today, including in Victoria and South Australia.

Victoria’s emergency management commissioner, Andrew Crisp, told the ABC it was “a tale of two states” with mild weather to the south but extremely hot weather in the state’s north around Swan Hill and Mildura.

While Tuesday was , with an average of 40.9C across the country, it’s possible today could get even hotter.

Temperatures in parts of NSW and the ACT are expected to exceed 40C through to Saturday, while in the western half of the state the mercury could top 45C.

Sydney has again woken up to a thick blanket of smoke from bushfires burning to the west. It has become an increasingly common sight this summer.

The Department of Planning and Environment has predicted “poor” air quality for Thursday, which could worsen as the day progresses.

Another beautiful Sydney da—

Nope.

Not at all.

Another delightful day in Sydney unaffected by bushfire smoke (ha!) where it feels like you’re living on Tatooine

rolling in again just now ..a smelly dirty sepia fog ...eerie.

Sydney - the bushfire smoke is coming back again ......

The RFS has warned that three major fires pose the biggest risk on Thursday. They are:

Dangerous fire conditions Thu 19 Dec will see statewide Total Fire Ban & Extreme fire danger rating for Greater Sydney region, Illawarra/Shoalhaven, Sthn Ranges. With start of school hols, check your travel plans & fire conditions along your route & destination.