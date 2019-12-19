All of New South Wales, South Australia, large parts of Queensland, and northern Victoria have been placed under a total fire ban on Thursday with extreme weather forecast. Follow the latest news and updates

That press conference with the NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian and RFS commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons has now ended.

Just to reiterate, the premier announced a state of emergency for NSW for the next seven days amid “unpredictable” weather conditions that is causing extreme fire danger across much of the state today and later in the week.

He continues, saying he’s picking up a sense of “despair” in firefighters.

“Look, I think the big thing that I’m picking up from crews, year in, year out, is their sense of despair and challenge because you’ve got such a dry landscape, the structure of the landscape is resulting in fires starting so easily and spreading so very quickly, and proving to be extremely difficult to suppress and contain,” he said.

Fitzsimmons has been asked whether he’s confident that RFS volunteers are appropriately equipped and resourced. He says he’s “extremely confident”.

“But the reality is we’ve got a scale and a magnitude of fire operations unfolding this season and that has necessitated assistance and support well beyond just local capabilities,” he said.

The RFS commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said the conditions would remain “very serious and dangerous” over the coming days, and the forecast is that Saturday “will be even worse”.

“While we still have fires burning effectively from the Queensland border right down to the south coast of New South Wales, the worst of the fire weather conditions, the extreme fire danger ratings we are expecting today, are centred around the greater Sydney, the Illawarra Shoalhaven area under southern ranges,” she said.

Berejiklian made the announcement at a press conference just a moment ago. She acknowledged it could mean issues for people travelling over the Christmas period.

“We want everybody to be together with their families and enjoy the time and be safe, but please be aware that the state of emergency might mean extra diversions, extra road closures. It might mean if you are using the roads that you are delayed, or in fact your plans have to change,” she said.

She said the “biggest concern” was the unpredictability of the weather patterns “with extreme wind conditions [and] extremely hot temperatures”.

The New South Wales Premier, Gladys Berejiklian, has announced a state of emergency for the next seven days.

She said she’d made the decision after the advice from the Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons, and that she was concerned about the “unpredictability” of the weather.

Smoke on the radars.

Smoke is already visible on radars, outlined in red. The particles in the smoke plumes look similar on radar imagery to rainfall. Check the radars and satellite pics to see where the smoke is most extensive.

High temperatures are forecast across most of the south-east of Australia today, including in Victoria and South Australia.

Victoria’s emergency management commissioner, Andrew Crisp, told the ABC it was “a tale of two states” with mild weather to the south but extremely hot weather in the state’s north around Swan Hill and Mildura.

While Tuesday was , with an average of 40.9C across the country, it’s possible today could get even hotter.

Temperatures in parts of NSW and the ACT are expected to exceed 40C through to Saturday, while in the western half of the state the mercury could top 45C.

Sydney has again woken up to a thick blanket of smoke from bushfires burning to the west. It has become an increasingly common sight this summer.

The Department of Planning and Environment has predicted “poor” air quality for Thursday, which could worsen as the day progresses.

Another beautiful Sydney da—

Nope.

Not at all.

Another delightful day in Sydney unaffected by bushfire smoke (ha!) where it feels like you’re living on Tatooine

rolling in again just now ..a smelly dirty sepia fog ...eerie.

Sydney - the bushfire smoke is coming back again ......

The RFS has warned that three major fires pose the biggest risk on Thursday. They are:

Dangerous fire conditions Thu 19 Dec will see statewide Total Fire Ban & Extreme fire danger rating for Greater Sydney region, Illawarra/Shoalhaven, Sthn Ranges. With start of school hols, check your travel plans & fire conditions along your route & destination.