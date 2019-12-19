All of New South Wales, South Australia, large parts of Queensland, and northern Victoria have been placed under a total fire ban on Thursday with extreme weather forecast. Follow the latest news and updates
The RFS has warned that three major fires pose the biggest risk on Thursday. They are:
Dangerous fire conditions Thu 19 Dec will see statewide Total Fire Ban & Extreme fire danger rating for Greater Sydney region, Illawarra/Shoalhaven, Sthn Ranges. With start of school hols, check your travel plans & fire conditions along your route & destination.
Good morning, The Rural Fire Service has issued “extreme” fire danger warnings for the Sydney, Illawarra/Shoalhaven and Southern Ranges on Thursday, with three “significant fires” in those areas posing “extreme to severe fire danger”.