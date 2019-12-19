www.theguardian.com: Heatwave and drought a dangerous mix for dialysis patients in remote communities



Chronic water shortages and struggles with water temperature are endangering life-saving kidney treatment for Aboriginal people in outback Australia

As Australia endures another heatwave, chronic water shortages are endangering life-saving kidney treatment for hundreds of Aboriginal people in remote desert communities.

The dialysis machines they depend on need cold water, and lots of it. But a run of hot summers mean “people are getting worried for their life”, according to Dadu Corey, among the elders sitting at the lunch table outside Purple House dialysis clinic in Alice Springs.



It would be incredibly sad if the next reason why people are forced off their country … will be because we can’t access enough water to dialyse people.

