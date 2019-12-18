Tuesdayâ€™s average maximum 0f 40.9C was Australiaâ€™s hottest ever and follows the driest and second warmest spring on recordAustralia has just experienced its hottest day on record and its worst spring on record for dangerous bushfire weather, according to data released by the Bureau of Meteorology.Preliminary analysis suggested that Tuesday was the hottest day on record for Australia, with an average maximum across the country of 40.9C. The temperature beat the previous 40.3C set on 7 January 2013, in a record going back to 1910.

