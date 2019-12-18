BoM data says Tuesday’s 40.9C was the hottest average maximum across the whole country ever recorded, as extreme heat moves across South Australia to Melbourne, Victoria and Sydney, NSW, as bushfires continue. Follow latest updates

Hello, this is Helen Davidson taking over the blog for the afternoon.

Former federal minister, Christopher Pyne, who is copping a bit of flak over his decision to take a family holiday under an apparent shroud of secrecy.

Short of becoming one of the superheroes in the Marvel series of movies with the special skill of putting out fires with the freezing nature of his breath, what more do people expect him to do? He isn’t a member of the Rural Fire Service, so he can’t volunteer to help on the front line -- with great respect to him, he would just be in the way.

A Total Fire Ban has been declared Thu 19 Dec for the Northern Country & North East & Fri 20 Dec will be Statewide. No fire can be lit in the open air or be allowed to remain alight in the open air between 00:01 on Thu, 19 Dec 2019 & 23:59 Friday, 20 December 2019.

Crews are conducting backburning ops at Danes Way, Mt Irvine. This is part of the firefighting effort to build containment lines for Gospers Mtn fire, ahead of deteriorating conditions over coming days.

At 6:30pm tonight a community meeting will be held for people in the Faulconbridge area, to discuss the Gospers Mountain fire.

The NSW premier has warned firefighters will confront an “enormous challenge” in coming days as temperatures soar and volatile winds whip up dangerous bushfires across the state.

Gladys Berejiklian says the state faces significant bushfire risk on Thursday and Saturday with the potential for “exceedingly concerning” winds to blow embers well ahead of fire fronts.

This is not the highest temperature reached anywhere on the continent, but the hottest “average maximum across the country” ever recorded.

Preliminary results suggest that the 17th December was Australia's hottest day on record at 40.9 ºC, with the average maximum across the country as a whole, exceeding the previous record of 40.3 ºC on the 7th January 2013.

Queensland. Beautiful one day. Forty. Seven. Degrees. The. Next.

As a kid sitting in an unairconditioned primary school in Brisbane, we used to stare at a thermometer on a shaded wall outside as the mercury inched towards the mythical 38C mark when we all believed we would be sent home under some arcane law (nobody ever checked that this was actually the case, but we believed it because a big kid from year seven had told us). The thermometer never quite got there, and we never went home, but I still remember the anticipation, and just how brutally hot it felt, even short of the threshold. It’s going to be low-to-mid 40s from Friday (I note school has already broken up, but mid-40s in Queensland humidity ...)

Queensland is bracing for a sweltering run-up to Christmas, with most of the state’s interior expected to reach at least 40C by the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology says temperatures throughout the interior west of Ipswich, near Brisbane, right up to Doomadgee on the northern Territory border, will sit in the low- to mid-40s for at least a few days from Friday.

Briefing this morning at RFS Headquarters advising people to stay alert and heed the advice of authorities with dangerous weather conditions forecast for tomorrow and Saturday. With so many people travelling at this time of year, planning and preparation are vital.

Today we announced an extension of financial assistance to six additional communities affected by the bushfires. This takes the overall recovery package to more than $60 million. This is on top of the $25 million we have provided for the cleanup effort.

NSW update:

At 12:30pm there are 100 bush & grass fires continuing to burn across NSW with 54 not yet contained.

Crews are busy planning for the dangerous conditions forecast over the coming days.

You should discuss with your family & friends what you will do if fire threatens.

Dangerous conditions have resulted in a significant loss of property. Danger is still present for many communities, with conditions set to deteriorate Thu & Sat. So far this season over 760 homes have been destroyed, & more than 12,900 buildings have been saved.

Two buildings have reportedly been damaged in the fires at Mount Maria and Lowmead.

Firefighters worked overnight to try to contain the fires.

A petition demanding more resources for firefighters facing longer, hotter bushfire seasons has been delivered to politicians outside NSW parliament, despite authorities insisting they are happy with funding levels.

A small crowd of demonstrators carrying placards gathered in Sydney on Wednesday to hand over the petition which has more than 59,000 signatures.



Sydney Water has estimated water usage is going to go up by 6.6% over summer, and has advised people to keep mindful of saving water during the drought period.

On the hottest day of summer last summer, 1.919bn litres of water was used, the equivalent of 768 Olympic-sized swimming pools, according to Sydney Water.

If you're wondering how terrified the entire country is about this unprecedented catastrophe, "Fires near me" was the overall biggest trending search in Australia for all of 2019.

"NSW fires" was 3rd in News-specific results

While the drought rages on, one Queensland mayor needs water for a water skiing complex. Via AAP:

An outback mayor said he was confident hundreds of millions litres of water would be secured to fill an enormous water skiing complex at a drought-stricken town in the new year.

Ausgrid is also reminding people to be wary of fallen power lines in bushfire-affected areas. One resident in Spencer, on the Hawkesbury River, almost walked on to a concealed fallen powerline.

Two Ausgrid workers have saved the life of a man during the bushfire emergency in the township of Spencer on the Hawkesbury River.

Resident, Jubal Donovan, was about to walk onto a concealed, fallen powerline.

The incident caught on the dashcam of an Ausgrid vehicle last week.

Keep hydrated on hot days. Use this handy map of drinking fountains throughout the CBD from to find out where to refill your water bottle

This is how close the south-western flank of the Gospers Mountain fire is to the Springvale coal mine, near Lithgow.

Albanese also pointed out that Christmas pageants and concerts are being cancelled with the smoke and fire situation.

“This is a crisis and the government is very complacent.”



The opposition leader, Anthony Albanese, says he isn’t going to criticise the prime minister for going on an overseas holiday (to a destination unknown) while the bushfires are raging across Australia.

“I have many criticisms of Scott Morrison, one isn’t when he chooses to go on leave with his family. People are entitled to have leave and that’s a matter for him when he takes it.

An important reminder for when it gets very hot in Victoria today.

It's going to be incredibly hot today in Melbourne. Remember that anyone can access the and make use of their air-conditioning. Please remind any homeless people you see today of this fact as they may not know

Industry groups are calling on the Victorian government to reduce greenhouse gas emissions but also to ensure a fair transition for workers in those industries.

The groups include the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Victorian head of the Australian Industry Group, Investor Group on Climate Change, the Victorian Trades Hall Council, the Victorian Council of Social Service, and Environment Victoria.

Melbourne has so far been spared the smoky conditions suffered in New South Wales and the ACT, but although today is still forecast to have good air quality in Victoria there is a chance smoke from fires in East Gippsland could be blown to the outer south-eastern suburbs today.

season: Be alert to the risks of smoke and poor air quality. in Eastern Vic continues to be impacted. Stay up to date via AirWatch: Read our tips for minimising the impact on your health:

SMOKE ALERT

Heads up Mareeba! QPWS is conducting a planned burn in Dinden National Park today (18/12). Smoke may affect Davies Creek, Koah and Mareeba. Residents asked to close windows and doors and keep respiratory medications close by. Motorists take care on the road.

A man and a woman were burned fighting fires in regional Queensland on Tuesday afternoon, AAP reports:

A man in his 50s received burns to his face, neck and arms while battling a blaze at Lowmead, in the Wide Bay region, north of Brisbane, on Tuesday afternoon.

The NSW premier, Gladys Berejiklian, has urged residents to consider their travel plans over the Christmas period, particularly for those visiting fire-affected towns that have only one road in and out.

“We’ve received a briefing also from the Bureau of Meteorology who indicate that not only are we going to experience very high temperatures on Thursday and on Saturday, but ... exceedingly very concerning wind conditions ... wind fronts that are going to escalate the fuel, or escalate the fires burning.

The weather bureau says the temperature is set to hit 39C in Melbourne on Wednesday and Swan Hill, in the state’s north-west, is expected to reach 43C, AAP reports:

A severe fire danger warning has been issued for the Wimmera which is under a total fire ban.

Three people have been burned while fighting bushfires in Queensland, AAP reports.

Two men and a woman were injured at Lowmead, in the Wide Bay region, and were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Here’s how hot it was in Adelaide. The coolest it got overnight was 28.6C.

And as of 9am, it’s already 35.6C.

Have trouble sleeping last night? Adelaide's temperature only dropped to 28.6°C! That's our hottest night since 2 March 2019 when it was 29.3°C. Very hot day ahead too - still expecting a maximum of 42°C. Keep track of the latest temperature at

There is a total fire ban across the whole of NSW today, for four days.

There are fire bans across eight South Australian districts, in the south and south-east; along the Queensland coast; and one in Victoria (Wimmera).

A statewide Total Fire Ban is now in effect through until midnight Saturday 21st December 2019, due to hot and dry conditions across NSW. If you see an unattended fire please call Triple Zero immediately (000).

Reminder: Total Fire Bans have been declared for Wed 18 Dec 2019 in the following Fire Ban Districts: Eastern Eyre Peninsula, Lower Eyre Peninsula, Mid North, Mt Lofty Ranges, Yorke Peninsula, Kangaroo Island, Murraylands, Lower South East

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian is giving a press conference now on the heatwave conditions.

“There is still an element of unpredictability, which is what concerns us,” she says. “Given the heatwave conditions on Thursday but worse on Saturday, we need everyone to be alert and mindful of the conditions.”

The Northern Territory and central Australia will bear the brunt of the heat today. The bureau’s forecast is a series of 45C and over, for nearly the whole region.

Titjikala and Wulungurru (Kintore) could reach 46C.



️ A very hot day forecast for central Australia today. Titjikala and Wulungurru (Kintore) expected to hit 46C, 45C at Yulara and 43C at . The hottest December temperature on record in NT is 47.2C at Jervois in 1990. See today's forecasts at



And fair play to their radio colleagues, who were also evacuated, and had to be a bit sneakier about it.

If you were listening to the end of Drive I’m and marvelling at the fact we were playing Bohemian Rhapsody. It’s not just that we love that song, it also happens to be really long and we had to evacuate the studios due to the smoke alarm going off.

Yesterday, the bushfire smoke was so thick in Canberra it set off the fire alarm in the ABC’s Dickson studio – a few minutes before the 7pm news.

Undeterred, anchor Dan Bourchier and studio crew set up outside the building and broadcast from there.

True pros! ⁦⁩ and the ⁦⁩ Canberra team evacuated from their studio by bushfire smoke setting off alarms minutes before the 7pm broadcast. Instant outside broadcast. Well played team.