Hunter Valley grapes at risk of taint from smoke, while extreme heat increases risk of sunburn for Barossa vines

The Australian wine industry has experienced an “ominous” start to the growing season, with heatwave conditions in South Australia and Victoria, while grapes in the Hunter Valley are at increasing risk of being tainted by bushfire smoke.

The most high-risk period for smoke taint and sun damage will not begin until late January, with the onset of ripening, or veraison.