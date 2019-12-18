Added: 17.12.2019 23:02 | 23 views | 0 comments



Both bodies are believed to be in the water surrounding Whakaari, with police using tidal models to expand search

The bodies of a local guide and an Australian tourist who died on Whakaari may never be recovered, New Zealand police have said, after days of bad weather hampered search efforts.

Deputy police commissioner Mike Clement told RNZ he believed both bodies were in the sea, but sonar radar and divers had been unable to find them. The search was now being widened beyond Whakaari, also known as White Island, in line with tidal modelling.

