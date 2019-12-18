Weather records expected to fall as extreme heat moves across South Australia to Melbourne, Victoria and Sydney, New South Wales and fires continue. Follow latest updates

11.12pm GMT

People in Victoria are being urged to stay hydrated as conditions hit up to 43C, via AAP:

The temperature is set to hit 39C in Melbourne on Wednesday while Swan Hill, in the state’s northwest, is expected to reach a top of 43C, the weather bureau forecasts.

A severe fire danger warning has been issued for the Wimmera, which is under a total fire ban.

11.02pm GMT

Three people have been burned while fighting bushfires in Queensland, AAP reports.

Two men and a woman were injured at Lowmead, in the Wide Bay region, and were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

10.47pm GMT

Here’s how hot it was in Adelaide. The coolest it got overnight was 28.6C.

And as of 9am, it’s already 35.6C.

Have trouble sleeping last night? Adelaide's temperature only dropped to 28.6°C! That's our hottest night since 2 March 2019 when it was 29.3°C. Very hot day ahead too - still expecting a maximum of 42°C. Keep track of the latest temperature at

10.33pm GMT

There is a total fire ban across the whole of NSW today, for four days.

There are fire bans across eight South Australian districts, in the south and south-east; along the Queensland coast; and one in Victoria (Wimmera).

A statewide Total Fire Ban is now in effect through until midnight Saturday 21st December 2019, due to hot and dry conditions across NSW. If you see an unattended fire please call Triple Zero immediately (000).

Reminder: Total Fire Bans have been declared for Wed 18 Dec 2019 in the following Fire Ban Districts: Eastern Eyre Peninsula, Lower Eyre Peninsula, Mid North, Mt Lofty Ranges, Yorke Peninsula, Kangaroo Island, Murraylands, Lower South East

10.26pm GMT

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian is giving a press conference now on the heatwave conditions.

“There is still an element of unpredictability, which is what concerns us,” she says. “Given the heatwave conditions on Thursday but worse on Saturday, we need everyone to be alert and mindful of the conditions.”

10.22pm GMT

The Northern Territory and central Australia will bear the brunt of the heat today. The bureau’s forecast is a series of 45C and over, for nearly the whole region.

Titjikala and Wulungurru (Kintore) could reach 46C.



️ A very hot day forecast for central Australia today. Titjikala and Wulungurru (Kintore) expected to hit 46C, 45C at Yulara and 43C at . The hottest December temperature on record in NT is 47.2C at Jervois in 1990. See today's forecasts at



10.11pm GMT

And fair play to their radio colleagues, who were also evacuated, and had to be a bit sneakier about it.

If you were listening to the end of Drive I’m and marvelling at the fact we were playing Bohemian Rhapsody. It’s not just that we love that song, it also happens to be really long and we had to evacuate the studios due to the smoke alarm going off.

10.07pm GMT

Yesterday, the bushfire smoke was so thick in Canberra it set off the fire alarm in the ABC’s Dickson studio – a few minutes before the 7pm news.

Undeterred, anchor Dan Bourchier and studio crew set up outside the building and broadcast from there.

True pros! ⁦⁩ and the ⁦⁩ Canberra team evacuated from their studio by bushfire smoke setting off alarms minutes before the 7pm broadcast. Instant outside broadcast. Well played team.