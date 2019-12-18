www.theguardian.com: Australia's fossil fuel industry should pay climate disaster levy, thinktank says



Added: 17.12.2019 21:30 | 43 views | 0 comments



Source: odi.org





Plan for biggest fossil fuel producers to pay $1 per tonne of carbon pollution estimated to raise at least $1.5bn a year

Australiaâ€™s fossil fuel industry would stump up for a national climate disaster fund levy to help cover the costs of escalating, under a new thinktank proposal.

The Australia Institute has released a plan to have some of the nationâ€™s biggest polluters pay a $1 levy per tonne of carbon pollution from fossil fuel production, which it estimates would raise at least $1.5bn per year.



More in www.theguardian.com » Fuel Tags: Australia