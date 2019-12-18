﻿Wednesday, 18 December 2019
www.theguardian.com: Australia heatwave: total fire ban in NSW as temperatures forecast to soar – live

Weather records expected to fall as extreme heat moves across South Australia to Victoria and New South Wales and bushfires continue. Follow latest updates


And fair play to their radio colleagues, who were also evacuated, and had to be a bit sneakier about it.

If you were listening to the end of Drive I’m and marvelling at the fact we were playing Bohemian Rhapsody. It’s not just that we love that song, it also happens to be really long and we had to evacuate the studios due to the smoke alarm going off.


Yesterday, the bushfire smoke was so thick in Canberra it set off the fire alarm in the ABC’s Dickson studio – a few minutes before the 7pm news.
Undeterred, anchor Dan Bourchier and studio crew set up outside the building and broadcast from there.

True pros! ⁦⁩ and the ⁦⁩ Canberra team evacuated from their studio by bushfire smoke setting off alarms minutes before the 7pm broadcast. Instant outside broadcast. Well played team.


Good morning. Welcome to day three of this week’s coverage of the bushfire crisis and heatwave.
Today, we’re at , coast to coast, that could smash all kinds of records.

Tags: Australia, Fire



