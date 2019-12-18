Added: 17.12.2019 17:00 | 51 views | 0 comments



It is bizarre to be living at the edge of calamity through these bushfires. It feels absurd that life should be so normal

Two weeks ago, as I was walking west through my neighbourhood in the early morning, I was struck by the eerie copper tone in the atmosphere.

I turned and looked to the sky and was stunned by the glowing red sunrise. It was utterly disorienting â€“ I stared, took photos, checked the sky in all directions, confused about what I was seeing.



I find myself refusing to accept that this is the new normal by insisting on another normality



LÃ©a Antigny is a Sydney-based writer and publishing professional