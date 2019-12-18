www.theguardian.com: What's in your 'go-bag'? Disaster is an equalizer but survival prep is for the rich



Preparing for a fire or earthquake in California is easy, if you have the means to afford the tools needed to stay alive

Itâ€™s not uncommon in California to sit around a table with friends or family, discussing what weâ€™ve stowed away in our emergency go-bags. For me, this often leads to a feeling of inadequacy and panic. I have a whistle, for example, but not antiseptic wipes. And did I ever actually buy that exorbitant solar charger, or did it languish in the oblivion of my online shopping cart? (I did not.) Did you know that even bottled water goes bad and you must change it out every few months? Did you know that iodine tablets expire? What about flares, do you have any of those in your kit? Suddenly, in that room, I will feel that my husband and I are doomed.

California is a place where apocalyptic forces converge â€“ fires and earthquakes, yes, but also protracted droughts, brutal windstorms, floods, landslides, avalanches. Climate change has only made matters worse. Our fires burn five times as much land as they did in the 1970s, and are faster moving and more deadly. In response, an entire survivalist industry has evolved to help us prepare, but also to prey off of our existential anxieties. The go-bag or emergency kit is its most symbolic product.

