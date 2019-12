Added: 17.12.2019 8:13 | 64 views | 0 comments



Oodnadatta and Port Augusta forecast to reach 48C and Sydney’s western suburbs to hit 45C

December heat records are expected to tumble in Australia from Wednesday as a heatwave moves across South Australia to Victoria and New South Wales.

Temperatures are forecast to peak in Victoria and South Australia on Friday, with Oodnadatta and Port Augusta to reach 48C, and peak in NSW on Saturday.