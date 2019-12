www.theguardian.com: Koalas living in the path of a massive bushfires are taken to safety – video



A population of genetically important koalas are living directly in the line of a massive bushfire burning in the Blue Mountains' Kanangra-Boyd National Park. A group of veterinarians from Science for Wildlife and Taronga Zoo have carried out a rescue operation to make sure the koalas will be safe from oncoming blazes. Three adult male and five adult females, four of which have joeys, will be cared for by the Taronga Wildlife Hospital until it is safe for them to be returned to the wild. More in www.theguardian.com » Mountains Tags: Fire