Severe to extreme heatwave is sweeping across Australia as firefighters continue to battle multiple bushfires in New South Wales, Western Australia and Queensland. Follow all the latest updates

5.09am GMT

New South Wales is about to go into a four-day statewide total fire ban, which will coincide with the heatwave.

A statewide Total Fire Ban has been declared from midnight Tuesday 17th Dec to midnight Saturday 21st Dec 2019, due to hot & dry conditions across NSW. There are difficult & dangerous fire conditions forecast over coming days.

4.56am GMT

In a stark reminder that the effects of bushfires often extend many years after the fire has been put out, 445 people who were affected by the 2013 Dunalley bushfires in Tasmania have launched a class action against those they allege were responsible for the fire.

The Dunalley fire destroyed 193 homes and 186 other properties, including the Dunalley school and police station. The cost of the fire is estimated to be more than $100m. A terrifying photograph of one family sheltering from the flames under a jetty was the subject of

4.36am GMT

A rescue operation is under way to protect a significant wild koala population in the Kanangra-Boyd national park in the Blue Mountains from the threat of bushfire and extreme heat.

The Kanangra-Boyd koalas are directly in the path of a 140,000-hectare bushfire. They’re also one of the most genetically diverse wild koala populations in the country and, crucially, one of only two chlamydia-free wild koala populations in NSW.

We have found at least five areas that support significant numbers of koalas and three of those are currently being hit by bushfires.

I spoke to the NPWS who are dealing with these fires, and they gave us their full support to get some out.

Saving each and every koala population is vital to the species’ survival.

4.17am GMT

It’s just reached 40C in Adelaide.

️ Feeling the heat? Many places across have reached > 40°C, including (West Terrace). Hottest so far in SA is 45.5°C at Ceduna. Temperatures still rising as we continue to swelter through a . Current obs in

4.16am GMT

On that topic, Victoria is set to cop the heat tomorrow. Melbourne is forecast to reach 39C.

A heat health alert has also been issued for the north of the state. Bendigo is set to hit 42C, and Echuca, Swan Hill and Mildura will reach between 43C-45C.

3.56am GMT

For eastern states the heatwave will be worse at the end of the week, posing a concern for athletes at the weekend. There’s an important discussion to be had here, reminiscent of the haze in Sydney that shrouded a Sheffield Shield cricket match last week.

It's projected to be 41 degrees when the game kicks off on Friday.

Surely the game cannot possibly go ahead??

Through the Sydney smoke, Steve O'Keefe wrapped up Queensland's tail with a couple of beauties - and he was PUMPED!

3.48am GMT

At Sydney’s Wynyard station, the Red Cross and the City of Sydney have installed a dramatic burnt Christmas tree.

Created from wood from fire-hit areas, it is part of a charity drive to collect Christmas donations for those affected.

Red Cross launches the Burnt Christmas Tree via DDB Sydney.

3.36am GMT

In NSW, it’s 37.9C in Bourke and 35.8C in Mildura. It’s 30.5C in Canberra.

3.23am GMT

The latest Bureau of Meteorology observations: it is 39.5C in Adelaide’s city centre, and the forecast is for 40C.

It’s 42.1C in Port Augusta, and 44.5C in Ceduna.

3.05am GMT

Residents along Tableland and Cross roads are being told to prepare to leave with the Mount Maria bushfire at watch and act level.

The fire is burning in the vicinity of Cross, Hills, Wytallabah and Kirkpatrick roads but no properties are under threat. But Queensland fire and emergency warns the situation could change quickly.

PREPARE TO LEAVE: Cross Road/Whytallabah Road/Hills Road (part of the Mount Maria bushfire) as at 12.55pm Tues 17 Dec:

2.51am GMT

NSW RFS reports an increase in fire activity for the massive Gospers Mountain fire near Bells Line of Road and Mount Wilson Road but no properties are under threat.



There is an increase in fire activity at the Gospers Mountain Fire near the intersection of Bells Line of Road and Mount Wilson Road.

No properties directly under threat.

2.48am GMT

There are reports that the heatwave and fires are resulting in a number of Christmas events being cancelled.

The rural fire brigade for my home town of Winmalee in the Blue Mountains, for example, has cancelled taking Santa to some parts of the town because of the predicted high fire situation.



2.37am GMT

AAP reports that NSW Health has warned that if you see bats and flying foxes in distress over summer, don’t touch them:

People should avoid rescuing distressed bats and flying foxes during mass die-offs over the summer.

NSW Health’s zoonotic disease manager, Keira Glasgow, says humans could catch a rabies-like infection while trying to rescue dying animals.

2.21am GMT

Don’t use drones near fires. We’ve seen a few of these warnings in the past few weeks but it bears repeating.

Fire and Rescue NSW’s chief remote pilot, Anthony Wallgate, said in that firefighters increasingly rely on drones to collect data and monitor fires when the public uses drones it can make it dangerous for everyone.

“If members of the public fly drones in or near a fire area, then we can’t do our job,” he said. “Fixed-wing and rotary aircraft can’t fly and are unable to fight the fires as we are forced to ground all aircraft for safety reasons.”

The message from Anthony Wallgate, chief remote pilot for , is strong and clear:

‘Using your drone near a fire puts lives at risk both on the ground and in the air’.

Find out Drone Flyer Diaries:

2.01am GMT

Residents in Promisedland and Pine Creek are being told to prepare to leave. The fire in Elliott River state forest is at watch and act level.

The fronts of the fire are travelling in a north and north-westerly direction.

PREPARE TO LEAVE: Promisedland and Pine Creek (part of Gregory River fire) bushfire as at 11.45am Tues 17 Dec:

1.51am GMT

AFP satellite map showing bushfire smoke enveloping Sydney, Australia

1.43am GMT

Timed without irony, the federal resources minister, Matt Canavan, has sent out a press release on the “strong international demand for Australian coal”.

It goes into great detail about the government’s plans to wind down its coal production for the sake of the planet, as recommended by world-leading scientists ... no, it doesn’t.

1.31am GMT

Some formation on those Queensland fires from AAP:

Two communities in south-east Queensland have been told to get ready to leave as two dangerous bushfires rage north of Bundaberg.



MI Helicopters fighting the Gregory River blaze from the air yesterday afternoon. An emergency is still declared in the area with a prepare to leave warning in place as an out of control bushfire continues to burn in the Elliot River State Forest.

1.23am GMT

A hot week in store for ! The forecast maximum temperature anomalies for Wednesday show temperatures generally 12-16°C above average across the State, with even hotter conditions expected on Friday☀️

1.16am GMT

The NSW premier, Gladys Berejiklian, says bushfires have already taken a “tragic” toll on the state, AAP reports, but she feels current resourcing is meeting the state’s needs.

“When you have extreme fire fronts this large, people have to make decisions about what to protect, where to put priorities, where to put resources and I have every confidence that our teams are doing an exceptional job,” Berejiklian said today.



1.09am GMT

The most recent update from Queensland’s fire service on this Gregory River fire is from about two hours ago, but it is at a watch and act level with residents told to be ready to activate their fire plan.

A local ABC reporter, Johanna Marie, reports the Bruce highway has been closed between Bundaberg and Childers.

The Gregory River bushfire is burning through a pine plantation along the highway into Bundaberg

Waterbombers attacking the Gregory River bushfire, which has forced the closure of the highway into Bundaberg

12.51am GMT

At the moment there are no emergency level fires, despite the continuing seriousness of the crisis.

In NSW there are about 100 fires burning at advice level.

12.41am GMT

Do you know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke? And would you know what to do?

For formation on staying visit

12.27am GMT

A reminder that “heatwaves are Australia’s deadliest severe weather” with this outlook from the Bureau of Meteorology yesterday at the start of what it’s calling a week of “exceptional heat”.

It’s likely to break numerous December and all-time temperature records across the country, and we might even top Australia’s warmest day on record (7 January 2013) which had 40.3 C as a nationwide average.

12.17am GMT

“Australia is burning while we turn a blind eye to the driving force which is climate change and a warming planet.”

Former fire commissioner Greg Mullins and a number of former emergency service heads held a press conference a short time ago, addressing the nation on the bushfire crisis “and the leadership vacuum in Canberra”.

12.06am GMT

The lovely year six kids at Windsor public school have donated their annual fundraising to the RFS.

Windsor Public School Yr6 students donate their annual fundraising to Hawkesbury in appreciation for all they’re doing during this mega fire.

11.56pm GMT

We previously reported the RFS is confident it will be able to keep the Mount Piper power station safe but was a little more concerned about the fire’s proximity to the Springvale coalmine.

Jamie Hanson, head of campaigns at Greenpeace Australia Pacific, has raised comparisons with Victoria’s Hazelwood mine fire in 2014 which emitted dangerous toxic fumes after it caught alight from a nearby bushfire.

11.43pm GMT

It’s a smoky day for Canberra again. A reminder that NSW Health’s advice is that vulnerable people – the young, elderly and those with respiratory conditions – should stay indoors, avoid exercise and minimise exposure as much as possible.

The level of smoke in Canberra this morning is the worst it has been. Good time I guess not to be staying at The Lodge...

Smoke over Canberra...again

11.26pm GMT

Sad news from the Mount Tomah botanic gardens in the Blue Mountains, which were affected by the Gospers Mountain fire.

The director of horticulture says “most of the 186-hectare conservation area burned”.

Our was impacted by bushfires this week. All buildings & staff are safe thanks to hard work by RFS &

Most of the 186ha conservation area burned as well as the Gondwana Garden, parts of the Conifer Collection & N American Woodland.

11.15pm GMT

The RFS says it is “concerned” about the potential for the huge Gospers Mountain fire to reach the Springvale coalmine, and the nearby Mount Piper power station.

It was reported earlier that the fire was 6km from the power station but the RFS is confident the station will be safe.

11.09pm GMT

Fire authorities and the NSW premier, Gladys Berejiklian, are giving a press conference.

The RFS says roughly a dozen buildings have been destroyed by the Gospers Mountain fire.

11.06pm GMT

As the bushfire conditions worsen this week, the prime minister, Scott Morrison, is on holiday, a move which has angered climate campaigners and opposition MPs.



NSW Greens MP David Shoebridge tweeted that the prime minister had “an obligation to stick around”.

10.54pm GMT

Inland NSW will feel the heat today although the heatwave has not yet made it to the coast (for now).

It is forecast to to reach 40C in Bourke and Brewarrina, 41C in Wilcannia, 39C in Broken Hill, 40C in Menindee, 37C in Tamworth and 36C in Albury.

10.45pm GMT

The forecast for SA later this week is frightening.

Oodnadatta will hit 47C on Wednesday and stay like that until Friday.

10.34pm GMT

In NSW, the huge Gospers Mountain megafire which covers more than 400,000 hectares is burning within 6km of the Mount Piper power station, .

10.20pm GMT

Southeasterly winds are bringing a very welcome cool change to the southeast today, is forecast to be over 10°C cooler than yesterday! Unfortunately it is also bringing smoke haze to much of . Refer to for advice:

10.07pm GMT

Now that the dust and mercury have settled, we can confirm that various heat records were smashed on Monday across the country.

Yesterday Perth posted a maximum of 40.9C. This made it three days in a row above 40C for the WA capital, the first time in December since records began.



Soz , but came early to & these hot spots in the SE have likely broken Dec records! Do we sound like a broken record too? Some records were only set days ago! Cooler in tomorrow for better cricket weather - you'll have to yourselves!

9.54pm GMT

And the big news from this morning: a coalition of 29 former fire and emergency chiefs say they will go ahead and hold a bushfire crisis summit with or without Scott Morrison.

Last week a former NSW fire chief, Greg Mullins, and a former Queensland fire chief, Lee Johnson, called for the on how Australia should prepare for bushfires in a changed climate.



9.47pm GMT

Here’s the fire map for NSW. A quiet morning, with all fires are at advice. But yesterday the commissioner, Shane Fitzsimmons, warned that conditions will deteriorate – and fires will flare up – as the heat kicks in.

At 4am, all fires in NSW are now at Advice. 115 fires continue to burn with 59 still to be contained. Firefighers have been working hard overnight protecting homes and backburning to deepen containment lines, ahead of increasing fire dangers.