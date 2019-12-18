Severe to extreme heatwave is sweeping across Australia as firefighters continue to battle multiple bushfires in New South Wales, Western Australia and Queensland. Follow all the latest updates

11.15pm GMT

The RFS says they are “concerned” about the potential for the huge Gospers Mountain fire to reach the Springvale coalmine, and the nearby Mount Piper power station.

Earlier, it was reported that the fire was 6 kilometres away from the power station. But the RFS is confident that the station will be safe.

11.09pm GMT

Fire authorities and the NSW premier, Gladys Berejiklian, are giving a press conference.

The RFS says roughly a dozen buildings have been destroyed by the Gospers Mountain fire.

11.06pm GMT

As the bushfire conditions worsen this week, the prime minister, Scott Morrison, is out of the country on a holiday, a move which has angered climate campaigners and opposition MPs.

NSW Greens MP David Shoebridge tweeted that the prime minister had “an obligation to stick around”, and earlier said he had heard rumours that Morrison was in Hawaii.

When the country you lead is on fire you have an obligation to stick around and sort it out. Or at least put the right policies in place before you clock off. But this guy’s just in denial ... on holiday ... in denial.

The leader of our country, PM Scott Morrison, jetting off to Hawaii on holiday whilst the country is burning, properties are being lost and firefighters are collapsing from exhaustion?

Surely this can’t be true....

.....but if it is, he should consider not coming back.

10.54pm GMT

Inland NSW will feel the heat today although the heatwave has not yet made it to the coast (for now).

It is forecast to to reach 40C in Bourke and Brewarrina, 41C in Wilcannia, 39C in Broken Hill, 40C in Menindee, 37C in Tamworth and 36C in Albury.

10.45pm GMT

The forecast for SA later this week is frightening.

Oodnadatta will hit 47C on Wednesday and stay like that until Friday.

10.34pm GMT

In NSW, the huge Gospers Mountain megafire which covers more than 400,000 hectares is burning within 6km of the Mount Piper power station, .

10.20pm GMT

Southeasterly winds are bringing a very welcome cool change to the southeast today, is forecast to be over 10°C cooler than yesterday! Unfortunately it is also bringing smoke haze to much of . Refer to for advice:

10.07pm GMT

Now that the dust and mercury have settled, we can confirm that various heat records were smashed on Monday across the country.

Yesterday Perth posted a maximum of 40.9C. This made it three days in a row above 40C for the WA capital, the first time in December since records began.



Soz , but came early to & these hot spots in the SE have likely broken Dec records! Do we sound like a broken record too? Some records were only set days ago! Cooler in tomorrow for better cricket weather - you'll have to yourselves!

9.54pm GMT

And the big news from this morning: a coalition of 29 former fire and emergency chiefs say they will go ahead and hold a bushfire crisis summit with or without Scott Morrison.

Last week a former NSW fire chief, Greg Mullins, and a former Queensland fire chief, Lee Johnson, called for the on how Australia should prepare for bushfires in a changed climate.



9.47pm GMT

Here’s the fire map for NSW. A quiet morning, with all fires are at advice. But yesterday the commissioner, Shane Fitzsimmons, warned that conditions will deteriorate – and fires will flare up – as the heat kicks in.

At 4am, all fires in NSW are now at Advice. 115 fires continue to burn with 59 still to be contained. Firefighers have been working hard overnight protecting homes and backburning to deepen containment lines, ahead of increasing fire dangers.