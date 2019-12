Venice braces for high tide as the city sees its worst flooding in 50 years

Venice, Italy, braced for high tide as the city struggled with its worst flooding in 50 years. The Italian government declared a state of emergency in the historic city. Two hours before high tide hit St. Mark's Square, Venice's mayor closed the area down.