Can the coronavirus outbreak be contained?



Added: 04.08.2022 19:18 | 53 views | 0 comments



Source: www.scoopnest.com



As the public and private sectors race to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus, innovations to help identify or limit the spread are also equally important, if not more. CNBC's Nessa Anwar spoke to scientists, entrepreneurs and economists about what countries can do to slow down the spread of the disease. More in www.cnbc.com » Scientists Tags: EU