Tennessee tornadoes leave at least 19 dead and a trail of destruction



Added: 27.10.2020



Source: www.nationalgeographic.com



Tornadoes tore through Nashville and the surrounding areas last night, destroying buildings and leaving downed power lines in their path. At least 19 people were killed and others are still missing. More in www.cnbc.com »