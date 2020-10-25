ï»¿Sunday, 25 October 2020
| 'They let people die': searching for justice after Florida's nursing home tragedy

When a care home lost power during Hurricane Irma, 14 died in the sweltering heat. Two months later, a family is demanding answers
Erika Navarro finds it hard to hold back the tears when she talks of her two grandparents who fell victim to the sweltering heat of a Florida nursing home that lost power and air conditioning after Hurricane Irma swept through in September.
Just days before his death at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, and one day before the storm hit, Navarro, 30, had a final FaceTime conversation with Miguel Franco in which she promised she was on her way home from California to celebrate his 93rd birthday.

We hope it opens peopleâ€™s eyes to the healthcare system and that changes happen
This facility failed its residents multiple times throughout this horrifying ordeal

