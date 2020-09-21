Added: 23.08.2020 6:00 | 18 views | 0 comments



Tens of thousands have been forced to leave their homes to escape the flames. Photographer Rachel Bujalski meets evacuees

At the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, California, Michelle and Carlos Jacinto sat in their car at the fairgrounds to eat lunch and take a break from their designated temporary evacuation center. They left their home in Forestville two nights ago, as .

They packed up the car with their dogs, pictures and important papers. Michelle and Carlos had come to this evacuation center last year during the fires, but they said this time was different: they were required to wear masks and keep distant from other people in a gymnasium.