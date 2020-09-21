Workers who pick our fruits and vegetables are out in the field through wildfire, pandemic, drought or storm, putting their health in jeopardyThe strawberries that Juan Reyes hand-picked had turned gray from the ash falling from the sky, yet nobody provided him and his fellow farmworkers with any protective face coverings until the next day.As hundreds of fires burn across California, blanketing swaths of the state in smoke so thick that it muted the sun, low-wage farmworkers continued to toil in the fields, working through grueling conditions, now made even worse by the air quality.

Farm workers don't get to use Zoom to harvest our food. Ramiro sent us this photo from Salinas CA where he is currently harvesting lettuce during the wildfires, despite the air quality being "very unhealthy ."

This article was updated on 23 August 2020 to correct the number of frontline workers in Californiaâ€™s agriculture industry.