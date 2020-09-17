www.theguardian.com: California wildfires: more storms feared as huge blazes burn on



Added: 23.08.2020 22:22 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.politico.com



Donald Trump approves federal disaster declaration

Fire chief: ‘There’s potential for things to go crazy out there’

Firefighters in California prepared on Sunday for high winds and thunderstorms that threatened to spark new blazes and further spread existing fires, as officials warned capacity was stretched to levels “not seen in recent history”.

Progress was made against three massive and destructive wildfires during a calm stretch overnight on Saturday. However the The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a “red flag” warning through Monday afternoon for the drought-stricken area, meaning extreme fire conditions including high temperatures, low humidity and wind gusts up to 65mph could result in “dangerous and unpredictable fire behavior”.





Maanvi Singh and agencies contributed reporting Firefighters in California prepared on Sunday for high winds and thunderstorms that threatened to spark new blazes and further spread existing fires, as officials warned capacity was stretched to levels “not seen in recent history”.Progress was made against three massive and destructive wildfires during a calm stretch overnight on Saturday. However the The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a “red flag” warning through Monday afternoon for the drought-stricken area, meaning extreme fire conditions including high temperatures, low humidity and wind gusts up to 65mph could result in “dangerous and unpredictable fire behavior”.Maanvi Singh and agencies contributed reporting More in www.theguardian.com » Donald Trump, Fire, Wildfires, California, Temperatures, SPA Tags: FED