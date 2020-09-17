www.theguardian.com: California wildfire death toll up to seven as huge blazes burn on



Added: 25.08.2020 2:02 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: sfist.com



San Francisco Bay Area dodges major lightning storm

Governor describes blazes as ‘historic’

Firefighters in California saw some reprieve on Monday after dodging a major lightning storm in the San Francisco Bay Area, as the state continues to battle blazes the governor described as “historic”.

Two of the three largest wildfires ever recorded in California have scorched through more than 1m acres, displaced more than 100,000 people, and killed seven.

Officials are cautiously optimistic but pleaded with residents to stay out of evacuation zones and prepare for days away from home, as the massive fires near the Bay Area spread smoky air.



Firefighters in California saw some reprieve on Monday after dodging a major lightning storm in the San Francisco Bay Area, as the state continues to battle blazes the governor described as “historic”.Two of the three largest wildfires ever recorded in California have scorched through more than 1m acres, displaced more than 100,000 people, and killed seven.Officials are cautiously optimistic but pleaded with residents to stay out of evacuation zones and prepare for days away from home, as the massive fires near the Bay Area spread smoky air. More in www.theguardian.com » Wildfires, California, Cisco, Dodge, San Francisco Tags: Fire