Major storm heads to US after killing two dozen on the island of Hispaniola, 20 in Haiti and three in the Dominican Republic

Hundreds of thousands of people were ordered to evacuate the Gulf coast on Tuesday, as Laura strengthened into a hurricane that forecasters said could slam into Texas and Louisiana as a major storm with ferocious winds and deadly flooding.

Laura passed Cuba after killing nearly two dozen on the island of Hispaniola, 20 in Haiti and three in the Dominican Republic, where it knocked out power and caused intense flooding.