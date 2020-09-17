www.theguardian.com: California: firefighters begin to turn tide but warn that 'mega-fire era' has arrived



Source: www.mercurynews.com





Officials say progress was made against the the LNU Lightning Complex and the CZU Lightning Complex fires

Firefighters caught a slight break in efforts to contain the barrage of wildfire that has burned more than 1.2m acres across California, displacing tens of thousands amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The dry lightning and winds that forecasters warned could stoke the blazes and spark more were less severe than expected, allowing crews â€“ aided by reinforcements from neighboring states â€“ to make progress in containing the fires. The blazes have killed seven and scorched more than 1,200 homes and other buildings.



