LNU Lightning Complex and SCU Lightning Complex fires partially contained

1.31am BST

Summary

Kari Paul here in Oakland, signing off for the day. Here are the top stories of the afternoon regarding the historic fires in California.

1.14am BST

Because it is late in the day and the news is extra depressing lately, here is a picture of a Turkey Vulture inadvertently captured by a fire camera.

1.12am BST

Officials have released a preliminary assessment map of damage caused by the CZU Lightning fire, which is extensive. Red areas on the map are “destroyed”, or have at least 50% of the area damaged by fires.

JUST IN: Santa Cruz County just released preliminary damage map.

Red & black signifies "destroyed."

Time to get our asses handed to us.

12.50am BST

Outside Magazine has published a from someone whose home located in the woods north of Santa Cruz was incinerated by the CZU Lightning Complex Fires.

The letter is authored by marine biologist Wallace J. Nichols and is addressed to his daughter.

We built your home around you when you were still inside your mother.

We built it stronger and more sturdy than it needed to be. I thought a lot about every piece of wood and stone. Every knob and switch. We filled it with our books, musical instruments, and interesting animal bones. I imagined you looking down after a bath through the railing upstairs.

12.05am BST

For more context into the dry, hot conditions that preceded the massive wildfires in California: July 2020 was the second warmest month on record, globally.

July 2020 was another scorching month globally, tying as second warmest on record. The record or near record global heat in these monthly reports are starting to sound like a broken record.

11.56pm BST

Smoke from the California wildfires has expanded, floating across the United States all the way to the East Coast. And it looks, as one journalist noted, like Big Foot.

Looks like California smoke is Big Footing the country.

11.55pm BST

The SCU Lightning Complex fire, the largest of several fires currently blazing across the state and the second largest wildfire in California history, is now 15% contained, officials from Cal Fire said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Some 363,772 acres of land have been burnt by the fire and 18 structures have been destroyed. There but five confirmed injuries of civilians and fire personnel.

Strike teams and firefighters from nine states are assisting California fire personnel in fighting historic statewide wildfires. Thank you to all of the mutual aid for protecting our state.

10.41pm BST

Some 600 goats have been successfully evacuated from Santa Clara County to escape the Coyote Fire, ABC7 reported on Tuesday.

10.03pm BST

The local Boys & Girls Club of St Helena and Calistoga near the wildfires is asking for donations to help those affected by the fires. They are accepting money, gift cards, meals, water and PPE to deliver to families who have evacuated and are camping.

DONATIONS NEEDED. The Boys & Girls Club of St. Helena & Calistoga is helping families evacuated by . Accepting donations of $$, gift cards, restaurant meals, water, PPE to deliver families camping and car camping. Contact nick@bgcshc.org or 707-280-1257. PLZ RT! TY!

9.20pm BST

Fires in California have now charred 1.25m acres since 15 August when lightning strikes ignited blazes across the state, according to the latest numbers from Cal Fire.

The areas have now reached the size of Delaware. These “megafires” could burn for weeks, Cal Fire officials warned.

The latest numbers on the Aug. Lightning Siege that has charred 1.25 million acres since Aug. 15. We are grateful to the over 14,000 firefighters that continue to battle these intense wildfires.

8.54pm BST

The combination of the Covid-19 pandemic and wildfires in California have created a uniquely difficult situation, top health official Mark Ghaly said on Tuesday.

California's top health official, Dr. Mark Ghaly, on wildfires amid the pandemic: "This is indeed a difficult time in California. We knew something like this would come...but the reality of it is challenging for so many Californians."

8.09pm BST

Cal Fire teams are in Felton, California, clearing brush from forests and paths as the CZU Lightning Complex approaches the area.

Cal Fire strike team near Felton clearing brush for a fire break as flames head towards them down the road. CAL FIRE ABC10

7.54pm BST

Children with homemade posters lined the streets in Pleasanton to thank firefighters for their efforts, according to a video shared with local news station KRON4.

THANK YOU ❤️: Pleasanton community comes out to cheer on the thousands of firefighters who are stationed at the Alameda County Fairgrounds.

Thanks to Tiffany Shunn for sharing!

7.28pm BST

In a press conference Tuesday morning, officials from the Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit of Cal Fire (the California department of forestry and fire protection) shared that they have made significant progress in addressing the LNU Lightning Complex in the last 48 hours.

Officials attributed this progress to better weather and an increase in resources over the last five days. Monday and Tuesday saw calmer winds and cooler temperatures, and clearer air on Monday afternoon allowed aircrafts to carry out firefighting efforts. Planes and helicopters are often grounded when the air is too smoke-filled, the official said.

6.54pm BST

Smoke alerts have been issued to several California counties as wildfires continue to affect air quality across the state.

The California department of public health and the office of Governor Gavin Newsom all Californians to stay indoors when possible, with windows and doors closed.

6.44pm BST

Wonder where animals go in a wildfire? Read San Francisco Chronicle story to find out.

A “vast network” of animal sanctuaries and rescue groups has formed over many years of California wildfires to get animals evacuated safely when fires begin nearing.

6.30pm BST

Weather continues to play a major role in firefighting as historic blazes rage on in California.

Firefighters say good weather on Monday helped them to make progress fighting the blazes. But storms brewing on the border of Northeast California and Northwest Nevada threaten to spark more fires on Tuesday.

A line of thunderstorms have developed south from Truckee north to the Black Rock Desert.

Primary threats associated with these storms are:

* Dry lightning with potential for new fire ignitions

* Winds in excess of 30 mph

* Blowing dust

6.21pm BST

Aerial footage from NBC Los Angeles shows the devastation in Santa Cruz County, just South of the Bay Area.

Aerial footage in Santa Cruz County shows some of the devastation from the CZU Lightning Complex Fire. The fire has destroyed more than 200 homes and structures.

6.04pm BST

Good morning from the West Coast, this is Kari Paul, logging on to write about the fires raging about 40 miles from our Oakland office. Stand by for updates.

5.42pm BST

• The two largest fires in California grew slightly overnight, and 7,000 other fires are still burning in the state, but officials were optimistic that favorable weather conditions could help them to control the blazes.

•Firefighters at the CZU Lightning Complex fires, near Santa Cruz, “had success” in tackling the blaze on Monday, operations section chief Mark Brenton said. “We’re going to see for the next few days that same success,” he added.

5.06pm BST

Lake Berryessa, 40 miles west of Sacramento, became a sanctuary for people fleeing cities during the coronavirus epidemic.

Now much of the pretty town, which sits on an eponymous lake, has been ravaged by fire, turning the “lovely greenery into black and ashy swaths of land”, according to :

The official damage to the area surrounding Lake Berreyssa is still unclear, but Sandy Storck, Chief of the Capell Valley Fire Station, said she knew of quite a few neighborhoods that were pretty much gone. The timing couldn’t have been worse, she said.

“People were just finding this as a fun area during COVID,” she said. “But now everything is burned.”

4.37pm BST

The two largest fires in California grew slightly overnight, Cal Fire said, although firefighters have managed to contain the same proportion of each blaze.

The SCU Lightning Complex, already the second biggest fire in California’s history, is now 363,772 acres, , up around 3,000 acres since Monday night. The fire, south-east of San Francisco, is 15% controlled.

4.11pm BST

The fires in California pose a real threat to some of the state’s rare ecosystems and wildlife – including redwood trees and the endangered California condors.

“Biologists are watching closely as the blazes encroach on old-growth redwood trees in Northern and Central California, where some giants are more than 1,000 years old and are known by individual names,”

While some seem to have been spared, Big Basin State Park — the oldest state park in California — saw significant fire damage.

Still, biologists say there are reasons to be hopeful, because redwoods have incredibly thick bark that can withstand wildfires. Even fully charred trees can sprout again.

3.42pm BST

Firefighters expect to see success in the coming days in tackling the CZU Lightning Complex, near Santa Cruz, officials said this morning.

In a press conference IMT 3 operations section chief Mark Brenton said:

6 a.m. Media Update mg