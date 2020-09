www.theguardian.com: Pakistan floods: at least 90 killed in monsoon rains



Added: 26.08.2020 1:51 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: rentalo.com





Streets and homes flooded with sewage in Karachi as downpours overwhelm outdated waste system in country’s largest city

Three days of monsoon rains have killed at least 90 people and damaged at least a thousand homes across Pakistan, the country’s national disaster management agency has said.

Streets and homes were flooded with sewage water in Karachi on Tuesday, where the city’s outdated drainage and waste systems were overwhelmed by another spell of heavy rain.

More in www.theguardian.com » USA Tags: Pakistan