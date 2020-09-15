﻿Tuesday, 15 September 2020
www.theguardian.com: Hurricane Laura: storm to bring 'unsurvivable surge' of destruction to US Gulf coast

Added: 26.08.2020 17:21

Half a million people have been ordered to evacuate as storm is predicted to reach Texas and Louisiana as a category 4 hurricane Wednesday evening
Hurricane Laura is expected to bring an “unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves” to parts of the US Gulf coast late Wednesday or early Thursday, officials warned, as half a million people were ordered to evacuate.
The storm was roaring across the ocean on Wednesday afternoon and is predicted to hit Texas and Louisiana on Wednesday evening, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Laura was on the verge of becoming a category 4 storm, NHC said, with winds that could exceed 110mph.

Unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes. This surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the immediate coastline.

Louisiana, Texas



