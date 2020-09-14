Donald Trump unlocks federal aid with declaration

Forecasters issued a warning for Sunday morning through Monday night

Blazes have burned more than 900,000 acres over seven days

Donald Trump has issued a major disaster declaration as deteriorating weather conditions threaten to spark new wildfires in California, where firefighters have been battling some of the largest wildfires on record for the past week.Trumpâ€™s declaration will release federal assistance for the state, with governor Gavin Newsom saying it will also help people in counties affected by the fires with crisis counselling, housing and other social services.