Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura bear down on Louisiana



State could see first simultaneous hurricanes on record

Dominican Republic and Haiti suffer severe flooding

Residents in low-lying coastal areas of Louisiana and Cuba were evacuating on Sunday, while roads turned to rivers in Haiti’s capital city, as twin hurricanes threatened the Caribbean and US Gulf Coast.

