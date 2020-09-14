Added: 25.08.2020 5:02 | 3 views | 0 comments



Report finds climate change â€˜clearly played a roleâ€™ in conditions that led up to Australiaâ€™s 2019-2020 fires, which were so extreme, traditional firefighting methods often failed

Last summerâ€™s bushfire disaster was so unusual that traditional firefighting methods, such as hazard reduction burning, failed in some instances, an inquiry into the crisis heard.

The final report of the New South Wales bushfire inquiry, published on Tuesday, said the 2019-20 bushfire season brought fires in forested regions on a scale not seen in recorded history in Australia.



