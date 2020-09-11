ï»¿Friday, 11 September 2020
www.theguardian.com: California: firefighters begin to turn tide but warn that 'mega-fire era' has arrived

Added: 26.08.2020 0:57 | 4 views | 0 comments

Source: sacramento.cbslocal.com
Source: sacramento.cbslocal.com


Officials say progress was made against the the LNU Lightning Complex and the CZU Lightning Complex fires

    Firefighters caught a slight break in efforts to contain the barrage of wildfire that has burned more than 1.2m acres across California, displacing tens of thousands amid the coronavirus pandemic.
    The dry lightning and winds that forecasters warned could stoke the blazes and spark more were less severe than expected, allowing crews â€“ aided by reinforcements from neighboring states â€“ to make progress in containing the fires. The blazes have killed seven and scorched more than 1,200 homes and other buildings.

    More in www.theguardian.com »

    Tags: Fire, California, USA, SPA



    Image with code
    CommentsComments:
    Tags

    4K

     

    Audi

     

    Best Buy

     

    Breast cancer

     

    Cancer

     

    Champions League

     

    Cher

     

    Climate change

     

    Congress

     

    Dell

     

    DNA

     

    Dodge

     

    eBay

     

    EU

     

    FBI

     

    FED

     

    Fender

     

    FIA

     

    Football

     

    GM

     

    HP

     

    Indiana

     

    iOS

     

    ISIS

     

    Kimye

     

    Lawmakers

     

    LinkedIn

     

    Mac

     

    Manchester City

     

    NBA

     

    Netflix

     

    NFL

     

    North Korea

     

    Oil

     

    Opposition

     

    PC

     

    Premier League

     

    Protests

     

    PS4

     

    Rape

     

    Red Bull

     

    Rita Ora

     

    Social media

     

    Star Wars

     

    Uber

     

    UK

     

    USA

     

    Windows 10

     

    Xbox One

     

    Yahoo

     
    advertising

    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved