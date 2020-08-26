www.theguardian.com: Hurricane Laura: storm strengthens as it approaches Texas and Louisiana



Half a million people have been ordered to evacuate as storm is predicted to reach the Gulf Coast as a category 4 hurricane Wednesday evening

Hurricane Laura is expected to bring a “life threatening storm surge” to parts of the US Gulf Coast on Wednesday, officials warned, as half a million people were ordered to evacuate.

The storm is predicted to hit Texas and Louisiana on Wednesday evening, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Laura was on the verge of becoming a category 4 storm, NHC said, with maximum winds of 110mph.

