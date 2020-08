Added: 26.08.2020 11:00 | 13 views | 0 comments



The hurricane-like storm, called a derecho, tore through Iowa this month, damaging buildings and threatening the harvest

A rare inland storm known as a derecho passed through the state of Iowa on 10 August, .

Winds reaching 140 miles an hour demolished many parts of the city of Cedar Rapids. But it’s the state’s farmland where the long-term impact is expected to be felt most.

Jordan Gale is an American photographer born and raised in Iowa and based in Brooklyn, New York