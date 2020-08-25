At least nine local jurisdictions issue evacuation orders as storm barrels towards US Gulf coast As Hurricane Laura barreled towards the US Gulf coast, healthcare workers in Texas and south-west Louisiana region braced for the potential effects of a natural disaster during the coronavirus pandemic. Laura became a hurricane on Tuesday as the weather system entered the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico with forecasters projecting it could hit the coast of the US as a category 3 storm with life-threatening winds of up to 115mph.