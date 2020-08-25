Added: 25.08.2020 19:13 | 15 views | 0 comments



At least nine local jurisdictions issue evacuation orders as storm barrels towards US Gulf coast

As Hurricane Laura barreled towards the US Gulf coast, healthcare workers in Texas and south-west Louisiana region braced for the potential effects of a natural disaster during the coronavirus pandemic.

Laura became a hurricane on Tuesday as the weather system entered the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico with forecasters projecting it could hit the coast of the US as a category 3 storm with life-threatening winds of up to 115mph.

