LNU Lightning Complex and SCU Lightning Complex fires partially contained

6.30pm BST

Weather continues to play a major role in firefighting as historic blazes continue in California.

Firefighters say good weather on Monday helped them to make progress fighting the blazes on Monday. But storms brewing on the border of Northeast California and Northwest Nevada threaten to spark more fires on Tuesday.

A line of thunderstorms have developed south from Truckee north to the Black Rock Desert.

Primary threats associated with these storms are:

* Dry lightning with potential for new fire ignitions

* Winds in excess of 30 mph

* Blowing dust

6.21pm BST

Aerial footage from NBC Los Angeles shows the devastation in Santa Cruz County, just South of the Bay Area.

Aerial footage in Santa Cruz County shows some of the devastation from the CZU Lightning Complex Fire. The fire has destroyed more than 200 homes and structures.

6.04pm BST

Good morning from the West Coast, this is Kari Paul, logging on to write about the fires raging about 40 miles from our Oakland office. Stand by for updates.

5.42pm BST

• The two largest fires in California grew slightly overnight, and 7,000 other fires are still burning in the state, but officials were optimistic that favorable weather conditions could help them to control the blazes.

•Firefighters at the CZU Lightning Complex fires, near Santa Cruz, “had success” in tackling the blaze on Monday, operations section chief Mark Brenton said. “We’re going to see for the next few days that same success,” he added.

5.06pm BST

Lake Berryessa, 40 miles west of Sacramento, became a sanctuary for people fleeing cities during the coronavirus epidemic.

Now much of the pretty town, which sits on an eponymous lake, has been ravaged by fire, turning the “lovely greenery into black and ashy swaths of land”, according to :

The official damage to the area surrounding Lake Berreyssa is still unclear, but Sandy Storck, Chief of the Capell Valley Fire Station, said she knew of quite a few neighborhoods that were pretty much gone. The timing couldn’t have been worse, she said.

“People were just finding this as a fun area during COVID,” she said. “But now everything is burned.”

4.37pm BST

The two largest fires in California grew slightly overnight, Cal Fire said, although firefighters have managed to contain the same proportion of each blaze.

The SCU Lightning Complex, already the second biggest fire in California’s history, is now 363,772 acres, , up around 3,000 acres since Monday night. The fire, south-east of San Francisco, is 15% controlled.

4.11pm BST

The fires in California pose a real threat to some of the state’s rare ecosystems and wildlife – including redwood trees and the endangered California condors.

“Biologists are watching closely as the blazes encroach on old-growth redwood trees in Northern and Central California, where some giants are more than 1,000 years old and are known by individual names,”

While some seem to have been spared, Big Basin State Park — the oldest state park in California — saw significant fire damage.

Still, biologists say there are reasons to be hopeful, because redwoods have incredibly thick bark that can withstand wildfires. Even fully charred trees can sprout again.

3.42pm BST

Firefighters expect to see success in the coming days in tackling the CZU Lightning Complex, near Santa Cruz, officials said this morning.

In a press conference IMT 3 operations section chief Mark Brenton said:

