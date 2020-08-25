Added: 25.08.2020 13:08 | 11 views | 0 comments



Storm expected to strengthen to hurricane before reaching the US early on Thursday, bringing a water storm surge to the Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Laura entered the warm and deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, gathering strength on a path to hit the US early on Thursday as a major hurricane that could unleash a surge of seawater higher than a basketball hoop and swamp entire towns.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) projected that Laura would become a category 3 hurricane before landfall, with winds of around 115mph, capable of devastating damage.